Make Black Friday perfect this year with a new, FREE buddy

Now, this is the best Black Friday deal you can find: A free companion for life!

The Animal Welfare Department, as part of its Black Friday Cuddlebusters promotion at Lucky Paws and the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart, is waiving the fee typically charged for adopting pets.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to think about expanding your family and sharing love with a shelter pet in need,” Animal Welfare says in a news release.

Lucky Paws in Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul NE, and the Everyday Adoption Center in PetSmart, 350 Eubank NE, will be open from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday.

While adoption fees are being waived, other adoption policies remain in place, such as thorough matchmaking procedures and background checks. Adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations and one free initial vet visit. Dogs will get one free training class.

But wait, there’s more!

If you can’t hit these hot spots on Friday, the promotion will continue Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28, at all shelter locations: the Eastside and Westside shelters, Lucky Paws; and the Everyday Adoption Center.

The Eastside shelter, 8920 Lomas NE; the Westside shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens SW; Lucky Paws; and the Everyday Adoption Center will all be open from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To view all available pets, visit www.cabq.gov/pets.