The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed at Unser following a fatal rollover crash on Thanksgiving morning, according to police.

A female was ejected from a vehicle after a wreck on eastbound I-40 near Coors shortly before 9 a.m., according a release from the Albuquerque Police Department. She was transported to the hospital and has died.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, according to the release. Police are investigating the crash.