 Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy - Albuquerque Journal

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

By Rodrique Ngowi and Jeffrey Collins / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery’s mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day.

But there will still be an empty chair at the family’s celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.

“This is the second Thanksgiving we’ve had without Ahmaud. But at the same time I’m thankful. This is the first Thanksgiving we are saying we got justice for Ahmaud,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

The three white men who chased and killed Arbery in Brunswick in February 2020 were all convicted of murder Wednesday. They cornered Arbery after finding out he had been seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby house under construction and wanted to question him about recent burglaries in the area.

Arbery ran through the neighborhood and other areas near his home to clear his head. He had nothing in his hands and ran from the men for five minutes before one of them shot three times at him at close range with a shotgun. The men face life in prison when they are sentenced later and a federal hate crimes trial for them is scheduled for February.

Cooper-Jones said after the verdicts were read Wednesday, she thought of her son’s supporters at the Glynn County courthouse every day who shouted “Justice for Ahmaud!”

“I finally got a chance to come out of those courtroom doors and say, we did it, we did it together,” Cooper-Jones said.

Sitting beside Cooper-Jones as she heard the judge read out guilty 23 times was the mother of Ronald Greene, a Louisiana man who died in 2019 after he was beaten and put in a chokehold by state troopers after a high speed chase. Troopers said Greene suffered his injuries in a crash, but his doctors reported that didn’t appear to be true. A federal civil rights investigation into Greene’s death continues.

In the days after her son was killed. Cooper-Jones got a call from the mother of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teen killed by a man who successfully claimed self-defense during his murder trial after confronting Martin as he walked in his gated community. Martin was visiting relatives.

She also spoke with the mother of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police who burst into her home without knocking while serving a warrant during a drug operation. Taylor’s boyfriend fired on the group. The officers were not charged in her death.

Other mothers who have lost sons and daughters to racial violence or in police shootings also reached out. Cooper-Jones calls them a sorority.

“We come together. We share our experience and we grow together,” she said.

Cooper-Jones spent the past six weeks away from home, since jury selection started Oct. 18. She moved away from Brunswick after her son was killed.

So she plans a quiet Thanksgiving away from home today. She isn’t sure if they will make Arbery’s favorite — pork chops and butter beans, but if not Thursday, the they will have them soon because she said her son loved them for Sunday dinner.

“Today is actually going to be a day of rest. I’ve been sitting in that courtroom since October 18,” Cooper-Jones said. “I’m gathering my immediate family. We’re going to have a small dinner. We’ve going to be thankful. We’re going to give our praises to God.”

Other relatives are also grateful for the blessing of justice.

“We’re thankful for Ahmaud’s life. Thankful for the love that he’s shown us, for the years we had him. Thankful for the fight we stayed in for justice. Thankful that now we can start healing,” Arbery’s aunt Thea Brooks told the AP.

Cooper-Jones is also thankful her son’s killers are facing justice and his death will make Georgia a safer place.

After Arbery’s death, Georgia became the 47th state to pass a hate crimes law. The Legislature also repealed the citizen’s arrest law that defense attorneys tried to use to justify chasing him, banning people who aren’t officers from detaining people outside of shoplifting.

“When they hear my son’s name. they will say, this young man, he lost his life but he did bring change,” Cooper-Jones said.

___

Jeffrey Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers Alex Sanz in Atlanta and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Boyfriend charged in killing of Taos Pueblo artist
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities: Suspect admits striking his girlfriend ... Authorities: Suspect admits striking his girlfriend and hitting her with her car
2
Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
Nation
Giant balloons once again wafted through ... Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, wrangled by costumed handlers. High school and college marching bands from around the country were ...
3
Tiny Homes Village will host tiny gathering
ABQnews Seeker
Only 5 residents remain in homeless ... Only 5 residents remain in homeless project; county may ease rules
4
Suspect is arrested in fatal road rage shooting in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man was shot dead on 52nd ... Man was shot dead on 52nd birthday as he transported young grandson to school
5
Delegation urges forest officials to allow La Luz Trail ...
ABQnews Seeker
The La Luz Trail Run may ... The La Luz Trail Run may just get a second wind. Three members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are coming to the aid of ...
6
COVID hospitalizations double number of 2 months ago
ABQnews Seeker
The Department of Health reported 648 ... The Department of Health reported 648 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday – the most si
7
Federal appeals court rejects ABQ panhandling ordinance
ABQnews Seeker
The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of ... The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals agreed with a 2019 ruling in the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque
8
Low-income households to get cash
ABQnews Seeker
Funding for the $1.4 million in ... Funding for the $1.4 million in payments comes from a $5 million appropriation approved by the Legislature
9
New Mexico groups work to address hunger
ABQnews Seeker
About 14% of NM residents experienced ... About 14% of NM residents experienced food insecurity in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding Ame
10
Man charged in ABQ crash that left friend dead
ABQnews Seeker
Police say driver showed signs of ... Police say driver showed signs of pot, opioid use