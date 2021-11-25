 Redevelopment of Tucson's tallest building includes hotel - Albuquerque Journal

Redevelopment of Tucson’s tallest building includes hotel

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson’s tallest building is getting a boutique hotel.

A developer says Marriott has signed on to make the first nine floors of One South Church building part of its Tribute brand, a collection of unique hotels that don’t match the chain’s cookie-cutter look.

Scottsdale-based Opwest Partners is redeveloping the 35-year-old property. Managing Director Tyler Kent says the firm is still negotiating with several potential restaurant owners for a ground-floor restaurant with patio seating. Floors above the hotel will remain offices.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Tucson’s Rio Nuevo downtown redevelopment agency in 2019 agreed insulate the site from property taxes for eight years and share sales tax revenue up to $1 million with developers.

Downtown Tucson has seen a flurry of lodging activity in recent years, with several new hotels opening. The iconic Congress Hotel was closed for part of the summer while it undergoes a $750,000 renovation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Xcel files plan to close coal-fired power plant in ...
Around the Region
Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative ... Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative agreement to close Colorado's largest coal-fired power plant by 2035, well ahead of its original retirement date of ...
2
Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity
Around the Region
A $9 billion highway widening project ... A $9 billion highway widening project being proposed in the Houston area could become an important test of the Biden administration's commitment to addressing ...
3
Federal judge tells lawyers to pay in US election ...
Around the Region
A federal judge has ordered two ... A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to ...
4
Rogue GOP state senator Paul Boyer to forego reelection ...
Around the Region
A Republican state senator who has ... A Republican state senator who has occasionally been a thorn in the side of the majority party's legislative agenda will not seek reelection in ...
5
Police say man suspected in Denver slaying arrested in ...
Around the Region
A man suspected of killing a ... A man suspected of killing a Denver resident a day after being released from jail was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles, police said. Brian ...
6
Study: Uranium not high in water samples around Grand ...
Around the Region
Most springs and wells in a ... Most springs and wells in a vast region of northern Arizona known for its high-grade uranium ore meet federal drinking water standards despite decades ...
7
Juul to pay $14.5 million to settle Arizona vaping ...
Around the Region
E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay ... E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and vowed not to market to young people in the state to settle a consumer ...
8
Prisoner involved in altercation dies from his injuries
Around the Region
A prisoner has died nearly two ... A prisoner has died nearly two weeks after he was involved in an altercation at a federal prison in Tucson. Stephen A. Keating was ...
9
Dozens of Afghan evacuees sickened, food poisoning suspected
Around the Region
Six people were taken to a ... Six people were taken to a hospital and dozens of others were treated for suspected food poisoning at a Tucson hotel where evacuees from ...