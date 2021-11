The University of New Mexico lost 86-73 to UAB Thursday to open the Las Vegas (Nev.) Invitational at the Orleans Arena.

The Lobos (4-2) play again Friday at 7 p.m. in a consolation game vs. the San Francisco/Towson loser. The game will air on FS2 and 770 AM/96.3 FM.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is staffing the game. Read his report here later and in Friday’s Journal print edition.