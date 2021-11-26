 Lobos hope to gain momentum for 2022 in '21 season finale vs. Utah State - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos hope to gain momentum for 2022 in ’21 season finale vs. Utah State

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

It’s not often that opposing coaches communicate with each other during game week, but University of New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales and Utah State’s Blake Anderson have been friends for over 20 years.

This past Sunday night, they were trading texts and joking with each other.

“Blake said, ‘Can you cut us a break and not blitz?’ ” Gonzales said. “And, I said,

‘Only if you don’t do all that voodoo stuff you do on offense.’ We were just having fun.”

But Gonzales and Anderson both know it will be serious on Friday when the Lobos (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) play host to the Aggies (8-3, 5-2), who are 16½-point favorites, in New Mexico’s season finale.

Utah State needs to win on Friday and have Boise State lose to San Diego State, also on Friday, to secure the Mountain Division title, a spot in the Mountain West Championship game and continue a remarkable turnaround season. The Aggies went 1-5 last year.

“I want to spoil it and give us some momentum going into the offseason,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales met Anderson when Anderson got his start in major college football as running backs coach at UNM, where Gonzales was starting out as a graduate assistant in 1999. Rocky Long, UNM’s defensive coordinator, was the Lobos head coach at that time.

Anderson, who was a graduate assistant (1992) and wide receivers (1993) coach at Eastern New Mexico, refers to Long as his “football dad” for giving him his first job on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Gonzales nodded his head in approval when he heard that Anderson refers to Long as family.

“Coach Long has been good to all of us,” Gonzales said.

The Lobos will rely on their defense for a chance at pulling off the upset. Their offense stastically is the worst or near the worst in the country. UNM most likely will start redshirt senior Bryson Carroll at quarterback. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez could be out with an ankle injury.

Carroll, a former graduate manager after beginning his time at UNM as a player, was called into action three weeks ago due to injuries at the quarterback position. If Carroll starts, he will be the seventh different quarterback to start in the 19 games that Gonzales has been coach at UNM.

Carroll was recruited as an option quarterback in 2017 and also played for the Lobos as a running back in 2019 and 2020, when he dealt with bone spurs.

Carroll said he is excited to play for the Lobos. He has family and friends coming to the game as he will be honored on Senior Day. He was honored in last year’s season finale, too, but that was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where there were no fans.

He believes the offense can produce big plays against Utah State.

“We’re just one person away on a play every time,” Carroll said. “If that one person does their assignment, then it’s a big play. We’re just basically one assignment away from being a really good offense.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobos hope to gain momentum for 2022 in '21 ...
College
It's not often that opposing coaches ... It's not often that opposing coaches communicate with each other during game week, but University of ...
2
Lobos fall to UAB in Las Vegas tourney
College
The University of New Mexico lost ... The University of New Mexico lost 86-73 to UAB Thursday to open the Las Vegas (Nev.) Invitational at the Orleans Arena. The Lobos (4-2) ...
3
College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain ...
College
A five-set loss to UNLV in ... A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico's season. The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, ...
4
COVID protocols sideline Aggies' Jans, who misses milestone win
College
Two New Mexico State men's basketball ... Two New Mexico State men's basketball team members picked up the 100th wins of their Aggie careers in Wednesday night's 94-67 win over Division ...
5
Lobo Jenkins eager to show he's more than a ...
College
It took a few games for ... It took a few games for K.J. Jenkins to really get warmed up this season for the Lobos. ...
6
Stapley, 19 other seniors to be honored at Lobo ...
College
Kyle Stapley is not a typical ... Kyle Stapley is not a typical senior on the University of New Mexico football team, even as none of ...
7
Lobo women get off to a fast start, rout ...
College
It was just the kind of ... It was just the kind of holiday appetizer the University of New Mexico women's basketball team had i ...
8
Report: Aggies may already have lined up next football ...
College
LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football ... LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football may have lined up its next head coach before current coach Doug Martin leads the Aggies into Saturday's ...
9
Lobos get one more shot at UNLV at Mountain ...
College
It's reasonable to say the odds ... It's reasonable to say the odds will not be in New Mexico's favor when the Mountain West volleyball ...