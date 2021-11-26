 Lobo women expecting tough time in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women expecting tough time in Texas

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

 

Thanksgiving leftovers will just have to wait.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will lace up its running shoes Friday for the start of a post-holiday hoops marathon. The Lobos face Stephen F. Austin to open the three-day Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas. UNM will take on Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, then face Texas Tech on Sunday before coming home. After a one-day break, the Lobos host Grambling State on Tuesday.

It’s a full plate of basketball, but the Lobos say they’re looking forward to it.

“It’s exciting,” senior Jaedyn De La Cerda said. “Sometimes you can get tired playing three games in three days, but we have enough depth to handle it. We’ll come into every game with a plan and just play our butts off.”

Arguably the most difficult assignment will come Friday against Stephen F. Austin (4-1), which has become a consistent women’s basketball power under seventh-year coach Mark Kellogg. The Ladyjacks have averaged 24 wins over the last five seasons and figure to contend for a Western Athletic Conference title in its first year in the league. SFA was picked to finish second behind Cal Baptist.

“They’ll be a Top 25 team by the end of the year,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said of the Ladyjacks. “They play fast, they can shoot it and they’ll press us every chance they get. It should be a fun game.”

Both teams are coming off convincing home victories, though SFA’s result was a bit more eye-grabbing. The Lobos raced to a 23-2 lead and coasted to a 76-58 win over Houston Baptist on Tuesday. The Ladyjacks scored 102 points in the first three quarters and steamrolled Arlington Baptist, 137-46, on Saturday.

Those outcomes seem less relevant than previous games this season. UNM’s lone loss came 89-60 at Houston, where it was overwhelmed by pressing defense in the second half. SFA defeated Houston 73-52 on its home court and suffered its lone defeat at Texas A&M.

While the Ladyjacks typically press opponents anyway, Bradbury fully expects them to come after the Lobos after watching video of the UNM-Houston game.

“I would think so,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for pressure and have changed a few things in how we’ll attack it.”

UNM also was plagued by foul trouble in its loss to Houston, something it must avoid against top-flight opponents. The Lobos’ bench is talented but inexperienced, with two sophomores and six freshmen backing up a senior starting group.

That’s not news to Shaiquel McGruder, who is UNM’s leading scorer through five games and coming off a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) against HBU. McGruder played just 12 minutes at Houston because of foul trouble and failed to score.

She knows what type of performance UNM will need against Stephen F. Austin.

“We understand it’s going to be a tough game,” McGruder said. “We need the kind of energy we had to start the game (against Houston Baptist), and we need it for four quarters.”

The Van Chancellor Classic includes eight teams and will be played at the Merrell Center in Katy, a suburb of Houston. Four games apiece will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

UNM will play the final game (5:30 p.m. MST) of the day against SFA and Saturday vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-3). The Lobos and Texas Tech (3-0) will tip off Sunday at 3 p.m.

Friday
Women: UNM vs. Stephen F. Austin in Katy, Texas, 5:30 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women expecting tough time in Texas
College
Thanksgiving leftovers will just have to ... Thanksgiving leftovers will just have to wait.The University of New Mexico women's bas ...
2
Lobos hope to gain momentum for 2022 in '21 ...
College
It's not often that opposing coaches ... It's not often that opposing coaches communicate with each other during game week, but University of ...
3
Lobos fall to UAB in Las Vegas tourney
College
The University of New Mexico lost ... The University of New Mexico lost 86-73 to UAB Thursday to open the Las Vegas (Nev.) Invitational at the Orleans Arena. The Lobos (4-2) ...
4
College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain ...
College
A five-set loss to UNLV in ... A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico's season. The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, ...
5
COVID protocols sideline Aggies' Jans, who misses milestone win
College
Two New Mexico State men's basketball ... Two New Mexico State men's basketball team members picked up the 100th wins of their Aggie careers in Wednesday night's 94-67 win over Division ...
6
Lobo Jenkins eager to show he's more than a ...
College
It took a few games for ... It took a few games for K.J. Jenkins to really get warmed up this season for the Lobos. ...
7
Stapley, 19 other seniors to be honored at Lobo ...
College
Kyle Stapley is not a typical ... Kyle Stapley is not a typical senior on the University of New Mexico football team, even as none of ...
8
Lobo women get off to a fast start, rout ...
College
It was just the kind of ... It was just the kind of holiday appetizer the University of New Mexico women's basketball team had i ...
9
Report: Aggies may already have lined up next football ...
College
LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football ... LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football may have lined up its next head coach before current coach Doug Martin leads the Aggies into Saturday's ...