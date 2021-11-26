 Big loss to Utah State ends Lobos' 3-9 season - Albuquerque Journal

Big loss to Utah State ends Lobos’ 3-9 season

By Associated Press

New Mexico quarterback Bryson Carroll (7) runs for yardage during the second half of the loss to Utah State on Friday at University Stadium. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Logan Bonner threw five touchdown passes and Utah State rolled to a 35-10 win at New Mexico on Friday at University Stadium, earning a berth in the Mountain West Conference title game.

The Aggies (9-3, 6-2) needed a win and San Diego State’s 27-16 win over Boise State to earn the Mountain Division crown and a date with the Aztecs on Dec. 4. Utah State’s only other trip to the MWC title game was in 2013.

Bryson Carroll, who began the season as a student manager, started at quarterback for UNM and threw a touchdown pass for the Lobos (3-9, 1-7) but two New Mexico quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 19 for just 85 yards.

Bonner was 16 of 23 for 306 yards and became the sixth Utah State quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards. The five touchdowns gave him 32 for the season, tying the school record set by Jordan Love in 2018.

In its previous five road games Utah State had to overcome a double digit deficit but with Bonner and a dominant defense, no rally was needed to finish the regular season 6-0 on the road. The defense held the Lobos to 186 yards and forced six fumbles, recovering two.

Bonner connected with Derek Wright for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw three scoring passes in the second, the last a 76-yard hookup with Wright.

Wright finished with a career high 150 yards on four catches. Jordan Nathan and Brandon Bowling had 39- and 36-yard scoring plays in the second quarter and Justin McGriff a 10-yarder in the third.

Star receiver Deven Thompkins was limited to five catches for 35 yards but that was enough to give him 1,543 yards, breaking the school record of 1,531 set by Kevin Curtis in 2001.

Utah State went undefeated on the road in 1907, 1911 and 1923 but those wins in total added up to just seven.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Big loss to Utah State ends Lobos' 3-9 season
College
Logan Bonner threw five touchdown passes ... Logan Bonner threw five touchdown passes and Utah State rolled to a 35-10 win at New Mexico on Friday at University Stadium, earning a ...
2
Lobos get one more shot at UNLV at Mountain ...
College
It's reasonable to say the odds ... It's reasonable to say the odds will not be in New Mexico's favor when the Mountain West volleyball ...
3
Lobos wilt under Blazing pressure in Las Vegas (with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career ... Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career high 26 but UNM committed 20 turnovers and the Lobos lost to UAB in the Las Vegas Invitational.
4
New transfer rule leads to fast turnarounds for hoops ...
College
When Richard Pitino took over the ... When Richard Pitino took over the downtrodden University of New Mexico men's basketball program last March at the start of the pandemic, he couldn't ...
5
Lobo women expecting tough time in Texas
College
Thanksgiving leftovers will just have to ... Thanksgiving leftovers will just have to wait.The University of New Mexico women's bas ...
6
Lobos hope to gain momentum for 2022 in '21 ...
College
It's not often that opposing coaches ... It's not often that opposing coaches communicate with each other during game week, but University of ...
7
College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain ...
College
A five-set loss to UNLV in ... A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico's season. The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, ...
8
COVID protocols sideline Aggies' Jans, who misses milestone win
College
Two New Mexico State men's basketball ... Two New Mexico State men's basketball team members picked up the 100th wins of their Aggie careers in Wednesday night's 94-67 win over Division ...
9
Lobo Jenkins eager to show he's more than a ...
College
It took a few games for ... It took a few games for K.J. Jenkins to really get warmed up this season for the Lobos. ...