Deputies involved in shooting in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Bernalillo County deputies were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said no deputies were injured in the incident.

“Preliminary information on this investigation is very limited at this time,” the post read.

BCSO said the incident occurred sometime before 3 p.m. on Edith, south of Montaño NE. Edith is closed in both directions between Rutherford and Nikanda.


