Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down at Unser Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi tractor-trailer left a person dead.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded around 4:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-40 near Unser Blvd.

He said a vehicle was found to be stuck underneath the semi and the driver was dead.

Gallegos said all westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed as police investigate.