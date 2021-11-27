 Man who made videos of child sex abuse sentenced to 57 years - Albuquerque Journal

Man who made videos of child sex abuse sentenced to 57 years

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A man who made videos of himself having sex with children, including one of an unknown girl estimated to be 6 or younger, was sentence by a judge this week to 57 years in prison.

A jury in June found Jordan Padilla, 34, guilty of 25 felony counts related to “the prolific sexual abuse of children,” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Baldaras said in a written statement.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office, said Padilla must serve a minimum of 48 years in prison due to mandatory minimum sentencing requirements.

Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos handed down the sentence on Tuesday. She also ordered Padilla to pay restitution to be deducted from his prison wages for children harmed by the abuse.

Efforts remain ongoing to identify the unknown girl in the video, according to the AG’s sentencing memorandum.

Padilla’s attorney, Jack Mkhitarian, did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Padilla’s practice of making photos and videos of his abuse of children gave prosecutors some of their most potent evidence in the trial, according to court records.

That evidence, gathered from cellphones, computer hard drives and other devices, includes a video of Padilla sexually abusing a girl, identified only as “Jane Doe,” who is estimated to be 4 to 6 years old, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Padilla “intentionally creates, possesses and uses these materials to gratify his own sexual desires,” prosecutors wrote. “These images and videos were interspersed with personal documents, school files, and wedding photos.”

Many of the videos were found on a hard drive plugged into a television, it said. Padilla “categorized this abusive material using the title ‘Loli,’ an abbreviation of ‘Lolita,’ a term commonly used by child predators online.”

A 2nd Judicial District jury convicted Padilla on June 25 of one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, a first-degree felony.

Padilla’s other convictions include 13 counts of manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation, two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, one count of false imprisonment, and other charges.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
I-40 westbound closed at Unser due to fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are ... Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down at Unser Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi tractor-trailer left a person dead. ...
2
Suspect in hit-and-run fatally shot by deputies in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man who drove off following ... A man who drove off following a crash Friday afternoon was fatally shot by deputies soon after when he allegedly got out of the ...
3
In tune with communities: Small-town radio connects with very ...
ABQnews Seeker
Small town radio connects with very ... Small town radio connects with very local listeners
4
Cowboy Way is again named Group of the Year
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico trio brings a different ... New Mexico trio brings a different sound to telling stories of the West through music
5
Lawsuit: MDC inmate hung self unnoticed by staff
ABQnews Seeker
Video shows man hanging 1 hour, ... Video shows man hanging 1 hour, 19 minutes before being seen by jail staff
6
Pandemic reflected in 2020 traffic plunge
ABQnews Seeker
Miles traveled per capita lowest since ... Miles traveled per capita lowest since 1993
7
Wild turkeys may lose protected status in NM
ABQnews Seeker
After field research and with birds ... After field research and with birds added to the Peloncillo Mountains in the Bootheel, the goals set out in recovery have been met
8
Balderas cleared of ethics charges in utilities case
ABQnews Seeker
A nonprofit accused AG of misconduct ... A nonprofit accused AG of misconduct in dealings related to PNM-Avangrid proposed merger
9
Lobos wilt under Blazing pressure in Las Vegas (with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career ... Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career high 26 but UNM committed 20 turnovers and the Lobos lost to UAB in the Las Vegas Invitational.