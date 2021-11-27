 She gets down in the dumps finding clues - Albuquerque Journal

She gets down in the dumps finding clues

By Joline Gutierrez Krueger / Journal Staff Writer

The divorce had obviously been a bitter one, their long life together in shambles, the reminders of that life tossed out like trash.

From what Kerianne Gardner gathered, the couple’s dumping of each other resulted in the dumping of each others’ paperwork – paycheck stubs, letters, bills and the like, all left in unsightly piles near a busy intersection in the East Mountains.

Gardner, a health protection scientist for Bernalillo County, noted that the first pile of trash contained items with the name of one of the former partners written on them. About two weeks later, a second pile at the same site included items with the name of the other former partner.

What rubbish.

We are a throwaway nation, our wretched refuse tossed in the trash without much thought as to where it all goes. But when it goes on county roadsides, lands and neighborhoods, it’s Gardner’s job to make you think.

Mattresses spray-painted with the words “This is dumping” near a thrift store in the East Mountains caught the eye of Bernalillo County Health Protection scientist Kerianne Gardner. “I thought it was clever to use the illegally dumped mattress as an opportunity to educate passers-by, she says. “Plus the irony of it being dumped right next to a sign that said ‘No Dumping.'” (Courtesy of Kerianne Gardner)

Her many duties include tracking down these scofflaws illegally dumping their dirty discards. She can issue warnings, write citations, threaten fines of between $100 to $1,000, but what she says she tries to do above all is to get the dumpers to clean up their own messes and to get them to understand that dumping is dumb.

“I try not to come across as accusatory. I want them to help me solve the problem,” said Gardner, who has worked as a de facto dumping detective for the county’s Health Protection Unit since March 2020. “My aim is to change the behavior of people. It’s a process of educating people that illegal dumping is not OK, that there are better ways to deal with their trash.”

She hops in her truck to check out reports of illegal dumping in her quadrant of the county, which includes the East Mountains and the northernmost region. She digs in with gloved hands and a grabber for clues as to who the trash belongs to.

“Trash belongs to you until it is collected or deposited at a transfer station,” she reminds us.

Which is to say that even if you pay someone to dump your disposables legally, you are still legally liable for those disposables even if someone decides to pocket the money rather than pay the fee to dump the debris at a transfer station or approved trash bin.

It happens.

Kerianne Gardner travels around Bernalillo County in search of illegal dumps and dumpers, part of her job as a scientist for the county’s Health Protection Section. (Courtesy of Kerianne Gardner)

“People pay people to clean out their former businesses and houses, and then they’re surprised when I show up with proof that their stuff was actually just dumped illegally,” she said. “For example, I found landscaping materials, invoices and such belonging to a gravel company. I sent the company a short letter and they were upset. I told them I understood why they were upset and that they weren’t doing the dumping but I hoped they could help me find out which of their clients was.”

The company eventually did figure out who was doing the dumping and the trash was picked up.

It’s a dirty business, this debris sleuthing.

“I will open up bags of trash and go through them,” she said. “I dig through trash.”

And she digs it.

Some folks tell her that they didn’t know it wasn’t OK to dump trash in empty fields. One person told her he dumped trash because he misunderstood the cost of taking trash to a county transfer station, which is $5 a cubic yard and not the $20 commercial fee he assumed. Depositing recyclables such as carboard, cans and glass is free.

Gardner doesn’t recommend that neighbors confront the illegal dumpers, but safely taking a photo of the dumper’s vehicle can be helpful. Recently, she tracked down a dumper through a photo of a sticker spotted on the person’s rear window.

The county also uses trail cameras to capture images of vehicles and license plates in areas where illegal dumping is particularly egregious.

Gardner said she wanted to share the work she does to educate folks on illegal dumping. The need for that, she said, was exemplified by my Nov. 15 column on how the Ramblewood neighborhood in the East Mountains grappled with a mountain of trash dumped in their midst. Several neighbors made calls to various agencies for two weeks to no avail then took matters into their own hands and began removing the trash themselves.

Many of their questions and concerns, Gardner suggests, could have been addressed by clicking on to the aptly named ihavetrash.com website maintained by the county’s Illegal Dumping Partnership, a multi-agency task force focused on combating illegal dumping throughout Bernalillo County. The handy website is filled with everything anybody needs to know about trash, including where to take it and which agency to contact.

As for the bitter divorcing couple, Gardner said the trash led her to the fractured family’s home, where the couple’s grown son agreed to dispose of the first pile of trash properly.

When the second pile appeared, Gardner again reached out to the family. This time, the ex-wife volunteered to clean it up.

Breaking up can be messy. But that mess shouldn’t be dumped illegally.

UpFront is a front-page news and opinion column. Reach Joline at 730-2793, jkrueger@abqjournal.com

Trash talk

Everything you ever wanted to know about trash in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County: ihavetrash.com

Calling all angels
It’s time again to submit nominations for the Journal’s 12th annual Angels Among Us, which honors those unsung people who brighten the community with their selfless acts of kindness. Send nominations and detail why they are angels to jkrueger@abqjournal.com. Two winners will be featured in a Christmas UpFront column and wil each receive a Nambé angel figurine and a $100 Dion’s pizza gift card. Deadline is Dec. 11.

 

 


