Black Friday at Coronado Center: ‘Brick and mortar is alive and well’

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Randy Sanchez woke up Friday at 6 a.m., checked his email and headed to work.

This, he hoped, would be his busiest day of the year.

Sanchez is the general manager of Albuquerque’s Coronado Center – the largest mall in New Mexico – and it was Black Friday.

This Black Friday was even more important than usual.

A year ago, the state’s pandemic shutdown closed the mall on Black Friday. This year, it wasn’t just a major shopping day – it was a glimpse of what may lie ahead for the retail industry’s busiest season.

Retailers get about 40% of their annual sales this time of year, according to the National Retail Federation. And this year, the association predicted a jump of between 8.5% and 10.5%, to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion nationally, during November and December.

Last year, the high was $777.3 billion.

“Last year we were closed,” Sanchez said. “I think shoppers and consumers are ready to come back. They’ve been cooped up.”

For many families, he said, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.

By 10 a.m., the mall was teeming with shoppers wearing masks.

A few stores, because of a labor shortage slamming the country, had lines at the entrance to ensure that the limited number of employees could serve customers.

Cinnabon was busy, with shoppers chowing down on their famous sweet rolls. A small train rolled by with a few passengers, its bell ringing, on the second floor by Macy’s. One man played Space Invaders on a big-screen TV at a kiosk.

Linda Montaño, who arrived at the mall at about 11 a.m., said she was there to pick up a present for her father Pat.

“It’s his birthday today,” said the Albuquerque resident.

But after picking up his gift, she planned to take advantage of the day’s deals.

“It is quite amazing,” she said. “Everybody is out shopping on Black Friday. It’s interesting that people are here. You get to actually talk to people.”

This was the first Black Friday for Tina Walters and Lindsay Smith, both of Albuquerque.

“I’ve never done this before in my life,” Walters said, adding that she was having a good time. It was the first time, she said, that she could afford it.

Smith had scored a couple of presents for her kids.

The deals, she said, “were OK deals.”

For Sanchez, who walked from entrance to entrance checking for litter, the day was about “making sure the customer experience is ideal.”

“Touch points, what’s your first impression when you first walk in? What’s the customer experience? Is the mall clean? Are the entrance areas clean,” he said. “It’s not uncommon that people who live in the outskirts of Albuquerque – Tucumcari, Roswell, come here. It’s a tradition.”

During his litter patrol, he encountered Catalina Mendoza, a mall employee who had the same mission, picking up litter. Altogether, the mall has 3,000 store associates, Sanchez said. So far this Black Friday, things were “going right on target,” Sanchez said.

Indeed, many of the mall’s stores had seen sales increase the past two months.

“Shoppers went out and bought early,” Sanchez said. “It’s a new day and things that give me goosebumps include seeing the foot traffic at 10:30 in the morning, which will only get heavier between 2 and 4 p.m.”

Nationally, the story was largely the same. Black Friday sales – including online – were up 12.1% by midmorning, as measured by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of transactions including cash and credit cards, according to The Associated Press.

National retailers said fears of not being able to get the items they want helped drive people back to physical stores.

“If you see it, buy it,” Sanchez said. “You don’t know if it will be there later.”

As far as forecasting what lies ahead for the Coronado Center, the day’s busy showing reinforced Sanchez’s notion that “brick and mortar is alive and well.”

“We like to call this r-commerce, like ‘real commerce,'” he said. “You hear about e-commerce; we’re calling it ‘real commerce.'”

As the day went on, the mall got busier as Sanchez predicted. Activity was everywhere and Sanchez was a happy man.

A 28-year employee of the mall, it is in his blood.

“This is my home away from home,” Sanchez said. “It’s like when you have guests at your house, you make sure the house is clean, you know, and this is kind of my big house. It’s a little big. About 1.2 million square feet, but this is my home away from home.”