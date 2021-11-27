Giving the Sunport its spotless shine

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

When it comes to gripes about public restrooms, it may have been a first.

The traveler in Stephanie Kitts’ anecdote did not contact the Albuquerque International Sunport to grumble about insufficient toilet paper, a streaky mirror or general griminess.

Quite the opposite, actually: the floors were so shiny, a traveler once “complained that a woman in the stall next to her could see her reflection,” recalled Kitts, the airport spokeswoman.

The bathrooms at New Mexico’s largest airport garnered some widespread attention last month when an awed Alec Baldwin extolled their cleanliness in a video he posted on Instagram, where the actor has over 2 million followers. The floors gleamed in his footage.

But the city of Albuquerque employees who hustle to keep the Sunport spick-and-span say compliments are not rare. They frequently hear directly from visitors wowed by the conditions.

“A lot of them say … they’re the cleanest restrooms they’ve ever seen. They’ve been to many airports and they’re not as clean as ours,” Sunport custodian Valerie Marquez said.

Marquez is part of the 59-person custodial staff that toils literally day and night to keep the Sunport so tidy that visitors are often compelled to say something, whether that means sending a positive comment through the website, stopping airport leaders during their walkthroughs or asking what product crews use on the floors.

“A lot of the time it’s people that have done the same kind of work (we do), so they’ll compliment it because they kind of like know what we have to deal with,” Cassandra Dominguez said.

But sometimes it’s also a movie star or a high-ranking government official.

Custodian Lester Barboa – who had cleaned the bathroom featured in Baldwin’s video – said he remembers the time he encountered the late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez on the airport concourse.

“I saw him standing out by the bathroom,” said Barboa, who recognized Sanchez from the councilor photographs hanging in the Sunport.

“He went in and swung back out and said, ‘Hey, that’s a nice bathroom.'”

At the airport, each custodian assumes responsibility for their assigned area of the terminal. That, of course, includes restrooms where some visitors have been known to brush their teeth, shave and just generally treat them like their own personal space.

Kenneth Selman – a retiree who joined the Sunport as a second career and likes his work so much he routinely arrives 45 minutes early – said maintaining that Sunport sparkle takes constant attending due to the high level of activity.

Because, while traffic may have fallen during the pandemic, there are still over 300,000 travelers a month coming and going.

“About every 30 minutes you should be in the bathroom, because something (in that interval) can happen,” Selman said.

His colleagues say restroom upkeep is sometimes about minding the small details, like keeping the toilet stalls’ outward-swinging doors from hanging ajar when not in use.

But as the people charged with cleaning all of the airport terminal’s more than 500,000 square feet, some of their biggest headaches are not in the bathroom at all – like the dreaded smoothie mishaps.

“When they say Keva Juice (spilled), I’m like ‘Oh, no,'” Marquez said.

Sunport facilities manager David Urioste said it is no small feat to keep the airport so notably clean, but the custodial team manages to pull it off.

“Our entire staff from all shifts take a lot of pride in what they do,” he said.