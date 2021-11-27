Woman killed, man injured in shootout, pursuit with authorities near Clines Corners

A woman is dead and a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a lengthy chase and gunfight with authorities that started Tuesday afternoon in Santa Fe and ended near Clines Corners.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said the pair were suspects in the armed robbery of a coffee shop in Santa Fe before State Police officers and deputies from Torrance Santa Fe counties. During the 50-mile chase, he said, the woman exchanged gunfire with pursuing authorities.

Wilson said the man is in unknown condition after being airlifted to a hospital and he did not say how the woman died. He said no officers or deputies were injured.

“Agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” Wilson said. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.”

It began around 2:30 p.m. when State Police were alerted to a car fleeing Santa Fe after the occupants had robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint. Wilson said an officer saw the car traveling north on Cerrillos near Jaguar and gave chase along with a a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy.

The pursuit led southbound on U.S. 285 and authorities were joined by other State Police officers and Torrance County Sheriff’s deputies near Clines Corners. Wilson said during the pursuit the woman in the passenger seat fire multiple rounds at authorities.

He said the State Police officer, Torrance County deputy and Santa Fe County deputy fired back before the car crashed off the road north of Clines Corners. Wilson said the suspects ignored the initial commands to get out of the car before the driver crawled out the window.

He said the man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was taken into custody and the woman was found dead inside the car. Wilson said the Office of the Medical Investigator was called to the scene and will determine the woman’s cause of death.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” he said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.”