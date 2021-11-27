Woman charged in DWI crash that killed passenger

An East Mountains woman is behind bars after allegedly driving drunk with no headlights on and killing her passenger in a rollover crash Friday evening on Interstate 40 near Carnuel.

Cheryl Stiles, 72, of Sandia Park is charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated DWI in the crash that left Harold McCarty dead. McCarty’s age was not immediately available.

Stiles was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Saturday morning.

The incident was one of two fatal crashes on I-40 that happened in the span of a few hours — the other left a driver dead after their vehicle became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near Unser around 4:20 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the two-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-40, just west of Carnuel. The truck Stiles was driving had flipped and landed on the passenger-side roof. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies discovered Stiles had swiped the side of the other truck, causing her truck to hit the concrete barrier, do a 180-degree rotation and strike the barrier again before flipping.

The driver of the other vehicle told deputies he didn’t think Stiles had her headlights on as the crash was a surprise and he didn’t see the headlights at any point.

Stiles told deputies she was changing lanes when she hit something and “didn’t know what she had struck.” Deputies said Stiles smelled of alcohol, had trouble balancing and she told them she drank two margaritas at 2 p.m.

Stiles agreed to perform a sobriety test but, just before it started, told deputies “she didn’t want to anymore.” Deputies found the filament of her headlights were intact, which means they had not been on at the time of the crash.

“The avoidable crash resulted in the tragic and unnecessary loss of life of (Stiles) passenger,” a deputy wrote in the complaint.