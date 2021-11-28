Online auction to raise money for EndeavOR New Mexico

Outdoor lovers can now participate in their dream adventures for a fraction of the price.

EndeavOR New Mexico is hosting an online auction to raise money for the group. Every auction items provides an opportunity to get outdoors. There are outdoor adventure packages as well as equipment up for grabs. Bidding is going on right now through Tuesday, Nov. 30 and can be accessed at endeavornm.org.

EndeavOR New Mexico, also known as the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Business Alliance, is a voice for the outdoor industry. The organization launched in August of 2020 amidst the pandemic and has 175 members.

James Glover, co-director of endeavOR New Mexico, said its members have donated more than 50 items for the auction. There is a minimum bid for each item, but it’s much less than the actual cost. The minimum amount depends on the adventure or item being auctioned.

Glover said the great thing about New Mexico is the abundance of available outdoor activities. He said New Mexico offers opportunities for camping, off-road exploring, fishing, hunting, water, trail and snow sports, and wildlife viewing.

“What’s interesting in New Mexico is we have it all,” Glover said. “Any community here offers really good outdoor recreation, no matter where they are located.”

Glover said one of the greatest values is a luxury stay at the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado. Valued at $1,900 the bidding starts at the low price of $500. The winner of this item will get a one night stay in a King Casita, a half-day Ancient to Present Adventure Tour through the ancestral lands of New Mexico’s pueblo people. There’s also a multi-day guided bike trek for two people valued at $3,000 with a $750 minimum opening bid.

“If you were ever thinking of trying something in outdoor recreation, this is an opportunity to do it,” Glover said. “You can do those things you wanted to do but didn’t get around to doing.”

Some of the other available packages are a full day of white water rafting in the Taos Box, a hot air balloon flight for two, a four-pack of ski tickets and equipment rental for Pajarito Mountain, a horseback ride, and paddle boarding on the Rio Grande giving participants a chance to see porcupines, turtles and sandhill cranes.

MST Adventures donated the paddle boarding auction item. Owner Corey Spoores sits on the endeavOR board and is a founding member of the alliance. He said adventure tourism is available in New Mexico, but until recently was not promoted in an adequate way. He said the state has an abundance of public lands that are under-utilized. The auction gives people a chance to explore some of those activities.

“I believe in our mission of expanding the outdoor recreation economy in New Mexico,” Spoores said. “We want outdoor businesses to not just survive but thrive.”