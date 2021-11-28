Apple tree looks to have cottony cushion scale

Q: I’m asking for recommendations for my 30-year-old red delicious apple tree. Until about four years ago, it did well, producing bumper crops of apples. The past few seasons, the apples drop and they are worm/bug ridden. I had it “aggressively” pruned in the spring and it didn’t produce a harvest this year. I’ve made several attempts to get it diagnosed and it was recommended I hang moth traps, but they didn’t yield a thing. I’ve never sprayed, although I’m not opposed to doing that in order to save this tree. – J.M., Albuquerque

A: Wow. I have never seen such an infestation of what I believe to be cottony cushion scale. Your apple is in a world of hurt. So, here goes.

First, the tree’s age. Thirty years is a long time and it might be best to cut your losses and have the tree removed. I know that a lot of orchards do cull 25-to-30-year-old trees. But you’ll need to make that decision.

As to the hanging of the moth traps, they are a very good way to capture the moth that lays its egg just at the fruit sets but it’s a process that requires good timing and a bit of luck. There are two main types of traps, pheromone and sticky. The pheromone traps are set out just as the males are looking for a mate and work well against codling moths.

An apple maggot trap is a red-colored sphere that is coated with sticky stuff. Vaseline works great. You will need to wipe off and recoat the sphere often. Both traps are sold in garden centers in the springtime. Or go to a craft store and find plastic apples that you could use. Just remember to monitor for the dead, and clean and recoat often or the sticky trap will get dusty and nothing will get stuck. You’ll want to hang several, too. One won’t do much at all.

Now the scale. All that cottony stuff you’re seeing on the limbs and branches, each pile is a home to several of those nasty critters. The first thing I would suggest is getting out there and using the hardest spray of water from the end of a hose and aim to wash off as much of the cottony masses as you humanly can.

Then invest in dormant oil and a good hose end sprayer. Dilute the pesticide, according to manufacturer recipe, and spray the tree, soaked to dripping wet. I suggest a monthly spraying of the oil until spring at bud break. One website I saw also suggested spraying with a combo insecticidal soap mixed with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol to help annihilate the scale. I’ll go so far as to recommend spraying the soil surrounding the tree too, so any critters that have been knocked off get treated, too. But you need to get the scale under control. It isn’t affecting the fruit, but it will continue to maim the tree.

Next, I want you to get out and do a visual inspection of the trunk and major limbs. Look for yucky massed sap oozing from the tree. That could easily be a sign of a horrid-looking pest called round-headed apple tree borers. If found, scrape the ooze off and insert a stout paperclip into the borer’s home aiming to impale the gross bug! Wiggle the paperclip around so you get a good “hunt.”

So there you have it, several thoughts about your apple. If you can get it back to its previous health standards, good on you.

Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.