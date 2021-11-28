 'Dressing with Purpose' at MOIFA dives into fashion's cultural traditions - Albuquerque Journal

‘Dressing with Purpose’ at MOIFA dives into fashion’s cultural traditions

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Eva Aira and Inga Lajla Aira Balto in gávttit from Jåhkåmåhkke and Kárášjohka; Sven Roos in Gagnefdräkt and Lars-Erik Backman in Leksandsdräkt; Fatima Aakhus and Randi Myrum in Setesdalsbunader. (Courtesy of Carrie Hertz)

Fashion is art, yet it can also make a statement.

The Museum of International Folk Art (MOIFA) in Santa Fe is opening “Dressing with Purpose: Belonging and Resistance in Scandinavia” on Dec. 12.

The exhibit will examine three dress traditions – Swedish folkdräkt, Norwegian bunad, and Sámi gákti – and trace the development during two centuries of social and political change across Scandinavia.

“Dress helps us fashion identity, memory, community, and place,” says Carrie Hertz, curator of textiles and dress at the MOIFA. “Throughout history dress traditions have served as symbols of progress and stability, the exotic and utopian, oppression and freedom, belonging and resistance.”

Hertz says by the 20th century, many in Sweden worried about the ravages of industrialization, urbanization, and emigration on traditional ways of life.

Norway was gripped in a struggle for national independence.

Synnøve Kvamme, center, with sisters Halldis and Gudrun Folkedal, dressed in Hardangerbunader. (Courtesy of Jan M. Lillebø)

Indigenous Sámi communities – artificially divided by national borders and long resisting colonial control – rose up in protests that demanded political recognition and sparked cultural renewal.

Within this context of European nation-building, colonial expansion, and Indigenous activism, traditional dress took on special meaning as folk, national, or ethnic minority costumes – complex categories that deserve re-examination today, she says.

The exhibit will also have historic and newly-made ensembles, jewelry, accessories, and 2D artworks alongside the stories of their diverse makers and wearers.

Hertz says visitors will meet individuals who adapt and revitalize dress traditions to articulate who they are, proclaim personal values and group allegiances, strive for sartorial excellence, reflect critically on the past, and ultimately, reshape the societies in which they live.

The exhibit is accompanied by a book by Hertz which contains a collection of essays by international authors, illustrated, and published by Indiana University Press.

The book is available at iupress.org.

The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and Swedish Council of America.


