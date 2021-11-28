Robertson downs Horsemen for 3A title

Class 3A

ROBERTSON 28, ST. MICHAEL’S 7

St. Michael’s 0 0 0 7 – 7 Robertson 0 6 6 16 -28 Scoring: R, Matthew Gonzales 47 run (2-point try failed); R, Gonzales 22 run (2-point try failed); R, Jesse James Gonzales 6 run (J.J. Gonzales run); SM, Devin Flores 60 pass from Zachary Martinez (Milena Keene kick); R, M.Gonzales 73 run (J.J. Gonzales run). Records: R 11-2; SM 9-4. First downs: SM 9; R 19. Rushes-yards: SM 20-51; R 44-303. Passing: SM 11-25-5-136; R 3-9-2-34. Total offense: SM 187; R 337. Punts-avg.: SM 2-28.5; R 0. Fumbles-lost: SM 0-0; R 1-1. Penalties-yards: SM 5-45; R 7-75.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – In some ways, Saturday’s Class 3A state football championship game could have been seen as the adversity bowl.

Third-seeded Robertson was one of the few teams in the state that didn’t play in the abbreviated spring season after COVID precautions wiped out the 2020 fall schedule. And No. 4 St. Michael’s lost its star quarterback and college prospect Lucas Coriz early this season to an ACL injury.

So it was something of a surprise to see the District 2 rivals meeting on the final day.

And this day belonged to Cardinals quarterback and defensive back Matthew Gonzales, who pulled a rare double-hat trick with three rushing touchdowns and three interceptions, leading Robertson (11-2) to a 28-7 win for its fourth title.

“He’s a player,” Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez said. “The kid is an ultimate team captain. Ultimate leader on and off the field. He’s one those guys you want to be your guy. He deserves every bit of it.”

Gonzales, a senior, finished with 192 rushing yards on 31 carries, with scoring runs of 47, 22 and 73 yards.

“We knew we had to play well,” he said. “St. Mike’s, we knew they’ve gotten better since we played them last time. They got (some) of their guys back and we knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

That’s exactly the way it was shaping up as the teams slogged through a scoreless first quarter and most of the second before Gonzales slid through a seam up the middle on third-and-3, then cut it wide to the open field and down the sideline for the game’s first score.

The Horsemen (9-4) nearly responded in the closing two minutes of the half, driving as far as the Robertson 22 before turning it over on downs.

“I told the kids we need to score some points,” St. Mike’s coach Joey Fernandez said. “We had a good defensive game plan, but I knew we had to score some points. They just have some weapons who can make big plays, and they did. Our offense, we got the ball moving, we just couldn’t get it in the end zone. We just couldn’t figure it out. Give them credit, their defense, they stepped up when they needed to. That was the difference.”

Again, it was Gonzales who led the defensive charge, thwarting one drive with an interception in the end zone and picking off another at midfield in the third quarter after the Cardinals had gone up 12-0. Robertson ended up with five interceptions and held the Horsemen to 187 yards of total offense.

“I say we executed pretty good defensively, and that’s why we came out on top,” Gonzales said.

After Jesse James Gonzales scored early in the fourth quarter to put the Cards up 20-0, St. Mike’s found its passing game for one play as Zachary Martinez hit Devin Flores on a 60-yard touchdown pass that a Robertson defender batted.

It took Gonzales one play to re-establish the three-score lead with his 73-yard run that all but ended it.

“We’re not looking for shutouts,” Gonzalez said. “We’re looking to get a two-touchdown lead and then grind the football. That’s our mentality. We were at that six points and it as looking like it was going to be a knockdown, drag out. As soon as we got that 12, we kind of loosened up on defense and let them drive, drive, drive. And it worked out.”