 Wildcats overcome two-TD deficit for blue trophy - Albuquerque Journal

Wildcats overcome two-TD deficit for blue trophy

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Class 4A: LOVINGTON 41, RUIDOSO 21

Lovington certainly looked like Class 4A’s best team in the abbreviated spring season, although the Wildcats had no viable way to prove that.

There were no such constraints in the fall.

The top-seeded Wildcats (10-3) spotted visiting Ruidoso (8-6) a two-touchdown lead, but roared back on Saturday afternoon to win the 4A state football championship 41-21 over the sixth-seeded Warriors on Brian Urlacher Field.

It is Lovington’s first football title since 2011.

“This is the process that’s taken five years,” Wildcats coach Anthony Gonzales said. “And every single group that we’ve had come through here and leave as seniors, they’ve left this program better than they found it.”

Ruidoso, coming off road wins at No. 3 St. Pius and No. 2 Bloomfield, continued that momentum by converting two early Lovington turnovers into touchdowns, and a 13-0 lead.

“Our kids never wavered,” Gonzales said.

Indeed, Lovington answered with 28 points in a row to establish control, led by junior quarterback Ashton Aranda, who rushed for two touchdowns and threw for three more scores in the victory.

“We just kept true to what the plan was,” Gonzales said. “Coming in, they were going to take away us throwing the ball vertically, so our kids did a good job adjusting. … Ashton did a great job, and rallied our team up.”

Lovington led the game 21-13 at halftime and stretched out to a 28-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

But the Warriors scored late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21.

Lovington re-established a two-touchdown lead two minutes into the fourth quarter.

“Not only did we finish, but we were more physical than they were in the second half,” Gonzales said.

Ruidoso was trying to win its first championship since 2017.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Wildcats overcome two-TD deficit for blue trophy
Featured Sports
Class 4A: LOVINGTON 41, RUIDOSO 21Wildcats ... Class 4A: LOVINGTON 41, RUIDOSO 21Wildcats overcome two-TD deficit for blue trophyBy JAMES YODICE Jo ...
2
Robertson downs Horsemen for 3A title
Featured Sports
class 3aRobertson downs HorsemenBy Glen Rosales ... class 3aRobertson downs HorsemenBy Glen Rosales For the Journal ROBERTSON 28, ST. MICHAEL'S 7 ...
3
Tigers run to their first state crown
Featured Sports
Class 5A: LOS LUNAS 40, Artesia ... Class 5A: LOS LUNAS 40, Artesia 28Tigers run to their first state crownBy Tristen Critchfield For t ...
4
No doubt this time around; Cleveland takes title
Featured Sports
RIO RANCHO - Cleveland was the ... RIO RANCHO - Cleveland was the fast starter this time. And also a perfect finisher. No. 1 Cleve ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: A forgetful trip to Las Vegas
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after the Lobos' Friday ...
6
Towson too much for cold-shooting Lobos
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were held to ... The UNM Lobos were held to 32.3% shooting and a season-low 58 points in a loss to Towson in the Las Vegas Invitational.
7
Lobos' wild Texas comeback not quite enough
College
A comeback for the ages? Almost. ... A comeback for the ages? Almost. The University of New Mexico women's basketball team scratched, clawed and gave itself a late chance against Stephen ...
8
Los Lunas tries for 5A title against former coach
Featured Sports
Artesia High School has won more ... Artesia High School has won more state football championships than most schools have played postseas ...
9
Once more: Rio Rancho-Cleveland for all of 6A's marbles
Featured Sports
The sequel has arrived.Cleveland-Rio Rancho, Part ... The sequel has arrived.Cleveland-Rio Rancho, Part II, will play out Saturday afternoon ...