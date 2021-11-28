NMSU football: Martin era comes to close with win

In a contest finally announced as head coach Doug Martin’s last at New Mexico State, the Aggies offense showed up guns blazing.

Junior Quarterback Jonah Johnson completed 26-of-32 passes for a career-best 420 yards while freshman Juwan Price rushed for 156 yards and four scores to send their coach off in style with a 44-27 victory over Massachusetts in front of 6,632 in an afternoon kickoff Saturday at Aggie Memorial.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for NMSU (2-10) in a battle of one-win teams. UMass (1-11) saw its loss streak grow to six heading into the offseason.

The win was the 25th in 99 tries at NMSU for Martin, whose only winning season was a 7-6 run in 2017, capped by an Arizona Bowl victory over Utah State.

“I certainly congratulate (NMSU) for going out with a win today,” Aggies AD Mario Moccia announced postgame. “Everybody is aware that it’s the final year of Coach Martin’s contract and when it expires he will not be renewed. I certainly want to take the opportunity to thank Doug for all he’s done for the program. He inherited a bunch of challenges …”

The last of those was a 72-yard Rico Arnold TD reception as UMass closed to 27-20 early in the second half. But the Aggies countered with a 90-yard drive, Price rumbling left for a 26-yard score.

Kicker Ethan Albertson added a 50-yard field goal for his third successive game and tight end Thomaz Whitford closed the show with a 5-yard catch to end the scoring.

“Kinda weird, I would say,” Price (24-for-156 rushing) said of competing under the cloud of Martin’s tenuous status. “But we still stuck with it.”

Despite a generally solid first half, NMSU led just 21-13 after Minuteman Ellis Merriweather’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left before the break. That’s when the Aggies offense jumped to life, receivers Justice Powers and Andre Bodison catching 34- and-16-yard passes, respectively, and Price turning the right corner from 24 yards away for a 27-13 lead, capping the three-play, 30-second drive.

The Aggies got off to a quick start with sophomore receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s (4-for-67) leaping grab of a 40-yard back-side corner route from Johnson on the afternoon’s first possession setting up a Price 5-yard run for a 7-0 lead just 2:54 into the game.

Two possessions later, Price finished a 93-yard drive with a 15-yard run around right end. Scoring play notwithstanding, senior Andre Bodison (three catches, 83 yards) was the star of that drive, grabbing a 46-yard seam route to get the Aggies off their 5-yard line. He later converted a third-and-seven, turning a quick hitch into a 20-yard gainer.

Jared Chisari’s 30-yard run finally got UMass on the board early in the second quarter. Jared Wyatt countered with a 21-yard TD catch from Johnson, a wheel route in the left corner. Six-foot-two junior Terrell Warner had three catches for 35 yards on that drive, converting a fourth-and-3 with a 16-yard snag after Johnson was forced to flush right outside of the pocket.

“Thinking about from the beginning of the season till now, we’ve come a long way,” said Wyatt, a senior.