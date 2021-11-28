Sanchez has another tough foe in COVID-19

Albuquerque MMA legend Diego Sanchez has been hospitalized for an extended period after having been infected with COVID-19.

On social media, Sanchez wrote that he has had pneumonia and blood clots in his legs as a consequence of the virus.

“Day 27 still hospitalized and fighting this covid pneumonia and blood clots,” Sanchez posted on Saturday. “Thank you for your prayers world.”

Sanchez, 39, is unvaccinated. “… I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current time,” he tweeted. Later, he tweeted, “I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit! Just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right(?)”

After contracting the virus, Sanchez underwent Regeneron monoclonal antibodies treatment and expressed optimism he would recover quickly. Instead, he took a turn for the worse.

Sanchez (30-13) was released by the UFC in April after 16 years with that organization, a time during which he became one of its most popular fighters.

He was in contract talks this summer with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman, in hopes he would appear on the BKFC’s first card in New Mexico. But neither Sanchez’s contract nor the BKFC event, which had been scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Rio Rancho Events Center, came to fruition.

CATCHING UP: On Nov. 20 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, El Paso junior lightweight Abel Mendoza defeated Mexico’s Victor Zaleta by fourth-round TKO in the main event of a card promoted by Teresa Tapia.

The victory for Mendoza (31-0, 24 knockouts) over Zaleta (20-6-1 but at age 37 the loser of his last four bouts) likely won’t do much to advance the El Pasoan’s career. Despite his glossy record, Mendoza is not ranked in the top 15 by any of the four widely recognized sanctioning bodies.

A six-round exhibition bout between retired world champions Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon was, reported Hobbs boxing writer David Finger, “a crowd-pleasing affair.” No winner was determined.

Of note: Albuquerque welterweight Xavier Madrid’s victory by first-round TKO over Texan Daniel Arriaga (2-4-2).

A victory over Arriaga would mean little in and of itself. But, coupled with Madrid’s impressive victory over fellow Albuquerquean Cristian Castillo on a Legacy Promotions card on Oct. 16, it’s becoming clear that Madrid (3-0, one KO) is an intriguing addition to the New Mexico boxing scene.

On the amateur portion of the Nov. 20 card, Nicco Tapia, the 16-year-old son of the promoter and the late world champion Johnny Tapia, won his boxing debut by split decision over El Paso’s Brandon Lira.

THE J-W SCORECARD: From the you-can’t-win-’em-all department, Jackson-Wink gym manager Michael Lyubimov reports that J-W fighters went 5-1-1 in action during the weekend of Nov. 19-21.

Jarod Trice (5-0), pro light heavyweight, defeated Tommie Britton (4-6) by unanimous decision on an American Fighting League card in Albertville, Alabama.

Da’Mon Blackshear (11-4), pro bantamweight, defeated DeAndre Anderson (5-1) for the Cage Fury FC 135-pound title in Tunica, Mississippi.

Lydell Poag (2-0), pro middleweight, defeated Dillon Winemiller (pro debut) by first-round TKO on the CFFC card in Tunica.

Aaron Mitchell (9-4-1), pro lightweight, defeated Randy Jones (5-6) by unanimous decision on a B2 Fighting Series card in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Seth Sirgo (2-1), pro lightweight, defeated Jose Arriaga (pro debut) by first-round submission on a Valor Underground card in Nashville.

Joel Bauman (4-1), pro middleweight, fought to a no-contest outcome against Edmilson Freitas (9-5-1) on a Fury Fighting Championship card in Houston after an accidental groin kick landed by Bauman.

Juan Adams (8-4), pro heavyweight, lost by fourth-round TKO to Austen Lane (10-3) in a title fight on the Fury Fighting Championship card in Houston.