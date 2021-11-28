 Sanchez has another tough foe in COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

Sanchez has another tough foe in COVID-19

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez, right, seen here throwing a kick in a 2013 bout vs. Gilbert Melendez, is hospitalized while dealing with COVID-19 symptoms including pneumonia and blood clots in his legs.
Pat Sullivan/AP File

Albuquerque MMA legend Diego Sanchez has been hospitalized for an extended period after having been infected with COVID-19.

On social media, Sanchez wrote that he has had pneumonia and blood clots in his legs as a consequence of the virus.

“Day 27 still hospitalized and fighting this covid pneumonia and blood clots,” Sanchez posted on Saturday. “Thank you for your prayers world.”

Sanchez, 39, is unvaccinated. “… I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current time,” he tweeted. Later, he tweeted, “I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit! Just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right(?)”

After contracting the virus, Sanchez underwent Regeneron monoclonal antibodies treatment and expressed optimism he would recover quickly. Instead, he took a turn for the worse.

Sanchez (30-13) was released by the UFC in April after 16 years with that organization, a time during which he became one of its most popular fighters.

He was in contract talks this summer with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman, in hopes he would appear on the BKFC’s first card in New Mexico. But neither Sanchez’s contract nor the BKFC event, which had been scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Rio Rancho Events Center, came to fruition.

CATCHING UP: On Nov. 20 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, El Paso junior lightweight Abel Mendoza defeated Mexico’s Victor Zaleta by fourth-round TKO in the main event of a card promoted by Teresa Tapia.

The victory for Mendoza (31-0, 24 knockouts) over Zaleta (20-6-1 but at age 37 the loser of his last four bouts) likely won’t do much to advance the El Pasoan’s career. Despite his glossy record, Mendoza is not ranked in the top 15 by any of the four widely recognized sanctioning bodies.

A six-round exhibition bout between retired world champions Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon was, reported Hobbs boxing writer David Finger, “a crowd-pleasing affair.” No winner was determined.

Of note: Albuquerque welterweight Xavier Madrid’s victory by first-round TKO over Texan Daniel Arriaga (2-4-2).

A victory over Arriaga would mean little in and of itself. But, coupled with Madrid’s impressive victory over fellow Albuquerquean Cristian Castillo on a Legacy Promotions card on Oct. 16, it’s becoming clear that Madrid (3-0, one KO) is an intriguing addition to the New Mexico boxing scene.

On the amateur portion of the Nov. 20 card, Nicco Tapia, the 16-year-old son of the promoter and the late world champion Johnny Tapia, won his boxing debut by split decision over El Paso’s Brandon Lira.

THE J-W SCORECARD: From the you-can’t-win-’em-all department, Jackson-Wink gym manager Michael Lyubimov reports that J-W fighters went 5-1-1 in action during the weekend of Nov. 19-21.

Jarod Trice (5-0), pro light heavyweight, defeated Tommie Britton (4-6) by unanimous decision on an American Fighting League card in Albertville, Alabama.

Da’Mon Blackshear (11-4), pro bantamweight, defeated DeAndre Anderson (5-1) for the Cage Fury FC 135-pound title in Tunica, Mississippi.

Lydell Poag (2-0), pro middleweight, defeated Dillon Winemiller (pro debut) by first-round TKO on the CFFC card in Tunica.

Aaron Mitchell (9-4-1), pro lightweight, defeated Randy Jones (5-6) by unanimous decision on a B2 Fighting Series card in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Seth Sirgo (2-1), pro lightweight, defeated Jose Arriaga (pro debut) by first-round submission on a Valor Underground card in Nashville.

Joel Bauman (4-1), pro middleweight, fought to a no-contest outcome against Edmilson Freitas (9-5-1) on a Fury Fighting Championship card in Houston after an accidental groin kick landed by Bauman.

Juan Adams (8-4), pro heavyweight, lost by fourth-round TKO to Austen Lane (10-3) in a title fight on the Fury Fighting Championship card in Houston.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sanchez has another tough foe in COVID-19
Boxing/MMA
Fighter hospitalized with pneumonia Fighter hospitalized with pneumonia
2
Controversial shot to be blurred in Montaño documentary
Boxing/MMA
Filmmaker Landon Dyksterhouse has agreed to ... Filmmaker Landon Dyksterhouse has agreed to blur a scene in his award-winning documentary "Warrior S ...
3
Rick Wright: Past, future highlight Teresa Tapia's compelling boxing ...
Boxing/MMA
For many, Marco Antonio Barrera's Hall ... For many, Marco Antonio Barrera's Hall of Fame boxing career is defined by his trilogy of violent ma ...
4
Tate-Vieira scrap could have impact on Holm
Boxing/MMA
Six years ago on Sunday, Albuquerque's ... Six years ago on Sunday, Albuquerque's Holly Holm upset Ronda Rousey in stunning fashion to be ...
5
Boxing: Perez wins by KO
Blogs
In Hobbs, Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham ... In Hobbs, Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Kenneth Jamerson by first-round knockout Saturday night. Perez (2-0, two knockouts) floored Jamerson twice during the ...
6
Boxing: Perez back in action
Blogs
hoping for a real fight this ... hoping for a real fight this time. Perez (1-0, one KO) is matched against Kenneth Jamerson (0-2) of Muskegon, Michigan in a scheduled four-round ...
7
MMA: Pico, Blencowe win
Boxing/MMA
Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, featherweight ... Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, featherweight MMA fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, both won their fights Friday on a Bellator card in ...
8
Troubled Jon Jones finds a taker: Jackson's Acoma
Boxing/MMA
Jon Jones has come home. Sort ... Jon Jones has come home. Sort of. ...
9
MMA: Pico, Blencowe make weight
Blogs
Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, MMA ... Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, MMA fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, each made weight for their fights Friday on a Bellator card ...