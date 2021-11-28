UNM women start fast, coast past UL Monroe

There was no hole for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team to climb out of Saturday.

Day two of the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas, was all about maintaining a lead. The Lobos did an effective job, rolling to a 66-45 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

UNM (5-2) relied heavily on its starters in Friday’s opening round, battling back from a 20-point deficit and ultimately missing a potential tying shot in the closing seconds of a 71-66 loss to Stephen F. Austin. Saturday, the starters got a break.

With his team comfortably ahead of the Warhawks (2-5), Lobos coach Mike Bradbury emptied his bench midway through the third quarter. UNM’s reserves carried the lead to the finish line, providing some rest for the first unit ahead of Sunday’s 3 p.m. meeting with Texas Tech (5-1) in both teams’ Chancellor Classic finale.

“The starters did a nice job and we got them out of there pretty quick,” Bradbury said. “That was pretty much the plan with three games in three days, and I thought our kids off the bench played pretty well. Everyone did their jobs.”

Jaedyn De La Cerda paced the Lobos with 15 points before retreating to the bench, and LaTascya Duff chipped in 12 on four 3-pointers. Long-range shooting was a theme for UNM, which finished 12-for-33 from behind the 3-point arc. ULM, by way of contrast, was 2-for-7 on 3-point attempts.

“I don’t know if shooting 33 3-pointers was really the plan,” Bradbury said, “but that’s what was available. (The Warhawks) packed it in defensively and we got open looks, so you might as well shoot it.”

It’s fair to say the Lobos’ perimeter shooting was a bit streaky. They started the game by missing their first six 3-point shots and the score was just 4-4 at the first media timeout.

De La Cerda then started a streak of five consecutve made 3s, with Duff hitting three and Antonia Anderson adding another. UNM led 24-9 early in the second quarter and held a double-digit margin the rest of the game.

Viané Cumber provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points for the Lobos, all of them in the third quarter. Cumber buried a pair of 3s as UNM’s lead expanded to as many as 22 points.

All 13 players in uniform saw action and all but one, Kath van Bennekom, scored for New Mexico.

Live stats were not available for the game, and no official box score had been posted at press time.

Bradbury expected an entirely different type of game Sunday against a tall, physical Red Raiders squad. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season, 59-45, to Old Dominion on Saturday.

“They’ll pose problems for us with their posts,” Bradbury said. “They want to throw the ball inside, we have to find a way to keep it out of there.”