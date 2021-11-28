Navajo Nation reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, another death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the reservation now stands at 1,540. The number of total cases was not given since a full report will not be made until Monday.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez reiterated previous calls for everyone to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot as well as wear a mask in public.

The tribe reported 77 new cases and 3 additional deaths on Thanksgiving Day. Since the pandemic began early in 2020, the tribe has counted 39,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.