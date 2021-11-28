 Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate - Albuquerque Journal

Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate

By Sara Cline / Associated Press/Report for America

Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.

People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night, The Bellingham Herald reported. Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding from the previous storm.

An emergency alert said road closures in the area could start early Sunday morning.

Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend, and the National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Sunday.

Heavy rains and rising rivers were also expected over the weekend in the Cascade mountains in the center of the state and the Olympic mountains near the coast.

“We are expecting rivers to rise, and possible flooding in some locations by early tomorrow morning,” Gary Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Seattle office, said Saturday morning. “Right now, there’s no river flooding going on.”

Schneider said that if flooding were to occur, it would likely happen Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — could bring up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding.

The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last storm, also blamed on an atmospheric river.

In northwest Washington’s Whatcom County, officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million.

The last floods closed the U.S.-Canada border in Sumas and three bridges in Bellingham, with landslides blocking Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

This weekend’s atmospheric river event should not be as “severe” as the one earlier this month, Schneider said.

“It’s still going to be a pretty decent rain event, but (the flooding earlier this month) was kind of an historic event. So we’re not expecting a repeat of that,” Schneider said.

Meteorologists predict that rain will taper off on Sunday and that Monday should be relatively dry.

___

Sara Cline is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'They have the ability to do this'
ABQnews Seeker
Son's battle to free mom puts ... Son's battle to free mom puts focus on emergency guardianship
2
Face To Face with Sonya Marquez: Fighting crime in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers enlists public help to ... Crime Stoppers enlists public help to solve cases, bring closure
3
UNM set to appeal unionization effort
ABQnews Seeker
University’s graduate students have filed for ... University’s graduate students have filed for union recognition with labor relations board
4
Woman charged in DWI crash that killed passenger
ABQnews Seeker
Incident one of two fatal crashes ... Incident one of two fatal crashes on I-40 Friday
5
Lawyer disputes son's claims
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney says secrecy rules keep her ... Attorney says secrecy rules keep her from defending herself
6
NM targets wastewater wells to prevent quakes
ABQnews Seeker
State trying to avoid levels of ... State trying to avoid levels of seismic activity in Oklahoma, Texas
7
Suspect charged in bear spray attacks
ABQnews Seeker
Tucumcari man also accused of punching ... Tucumcari man also accused of punching police officer, trying to grab his weapons
8
Black Friday at Coronado Center: 'Brick and mortar is ...
From the newspaper
NM shoppers turn out in force ... NM shoppers turn out in force for Black Friday
9
Two suspects killed in separate incidents Friday
ABQnews Seeker
BCSO deputies fatally shoot hit-and-run suspect ... BCSO deputies fatally shoot hit-and-run suspect in North Valley, while woman who fired at law officers was killed near Clines Corners
10
South Africa virus strain sends jitters worldwide
From the newspaper
President Biden restricts travel as fears ... President Biden restricts travel as fears 'omicron' worse than delta