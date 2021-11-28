Can a job-seeker include unpaid work on their résumé?

Dear J.T. & Dale: During the pandemic, I earned a digital marketing certificate. In order to gain experience, I started doing some pro bono work for a couple of friends who own small businesses. Now, I would like to get a job in it full-time. Even though I wasn’t paid, do you think that I could list this as my work history? I can prove that I made significant impacts on both of the businesses, even though I was not paid to do so. What would be the best way to showcase this expertise? – Jens

J.T.: Absolutely, put this on your résumé and your LinkedIn profile. List it the way you would normally list work experience. The only difference is, after the job title and the company name, in parentheses put this: (pro bono). This will help a recruiter understand that you were not paid to do the work, but they’ll be able to see all that you accomplished. It was a working education, and you should be proud to show it so that you can prove you’re ready to do this job now on a paid basis!

DALE: I couldn’t agree more on including that work on your résumé but hate to see your experience get undermined by that “pro bono” lurking there after each listing. I say that’s a pro bono no-no. After all, you weren’t an employee, so you can’t list either friend’s company as an employer, but you did do consulting or freelance work for them. Hey, work is work. So, I’d like to see you add a heading, and put your experience and accomplishments under one of those, either Consulting or Freelance. Further, if you really did make significant contributions, perhaps your old pals would come through with some sort of payments for you and that would be even better, of course. And let me add my congratulations on having made the effort to get in there and get the experience, even without pay. So often, we get sad tales of people doing the wrong things in their careers, and we label those “cautionary tales.” Your story is just the opposite and we’re glad to be able to provide it as inspiration for how others coming out of training programs can create their own form of internship.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I started to look for a new job, and I want to update my LinkedIn profile. However, I signed a nondisclosure agreement with my current company and they’re very strict about us sharing any client information. I’ve been told that, on LinkedIn, you should share your accomplishments in terms of quantifying numbers, such as dollar volumes and numbers of accounts. However, I’m afraid if my company saw that on my profile, I would be violating the nondisclosure agreement. And I can’t ask because they will know I am looking for a job. What should I do? – Clarissa

J.T.: This is a pretty common problem these days and the simple answer is to not put the numbers on your LinkedIn profile. In most cases, doing so is a violation of the nondisclosure agreement. I would just take out client names and numbers, and just try to be as descriptive as you can about what you accomplished. You definitely don’t want to risk it!

DALE: True, but don’t do nothing. Here’s a nice opportunity to spend some time with the profiles posted by your colleagues: How are they handling talking about their accomplishments? Be sure to check the profiles of your managers, as well. Somewhere in there might some good ideas on how to boast of accomplishments without “disclosing.” And, while you’re there, be sure to check out former colleagues at your company – this could be a nifty networking opportunity. Here’s a chance to contact them and seek their advice, and see if they can’t bring you along to wherever they’ve gone. While you can and should dress up your online presence hoping to be spotted by a recruiter, know that your break is probably going to come via your network.

