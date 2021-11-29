Rio Rancho snowboarder dies at Sipapu

A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho died Saturday at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, according to the Taos News.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe identified the snowboarder on Sunday as Jario Hernandez after his family was notified of his death, the newspaper reported.

Sipapu General Manager JP Bradley said the ski patrol at the resort south of Taos found Hernandez unresponsive along a tree line on an intermediate run.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” he told the newspaper. “This is a small community and we all feel this hit.”

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator transported the 28-year-old for an autopsy, according to the Taos News. Hernandez, who was wearing a helmet, appeared to have struck a tree, according to Bradley.

Sipapu opened for the season on Friday.