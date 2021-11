Two people were taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit and run crash in the South Valley on Sunday evening, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said one person was unconscious and had broken bones, and the other person had less serious injuries.

The crash happened near Rio Bravo and Isleta SW. The sheriff’s office reported the wreck on Twitter at about 6:30 p.m.

Traffic going west on Rio Bravo was temporarily stopped during the investigation.