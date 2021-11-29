 Fatal crashes make up the bulk behind $2.5M settlement - Albuquerque Journal

Fatal crashes make up the bulk behind $2.5M settlement

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Payouts to settle lawsuits over traffic wrecks, including two that claimed the lives of young girls, accounted for much of the $2.5 million in settlements the city of Albuquerque reached in the last six months of the 2021 fiscal year.

The city paid out $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $620,500 in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which ended June 30, according to litigation reports provided to City Council.


Rebecca Estrada, right, comforts her daughter Hailie Estrada, who was friends with Eliza “Justine” Almuina, who was killed in March 2018 after being struck in a crosswalk outside Cleveland Middle School. A lawsuit filed in connection with Almuina’s death was one of the major settlements by the city of Albuquerque in the last six months of the 2021 fiscal year.(Marla Brose/Journal)

Those payments were made to settle 22 cases during the sixth-month period. The city prevailed in 17 cases that were dismissed for various reasons during the same period. At least 11 of the settlements, including the most expensive ones, were connected with traffic accidents involving different departments and different types of city liability.

Jeannette Chavez, the city’s risk manager, said the amounts paid to settle cases each quarter can vary.

“We really don’t know what’s going to happen. At any given time, you don’t know what’s going to happen on the streets, in terms of cars and weather and population being out there,” she said. “It really only takes one accident to elevate the amounts that are paid.”

Evaluating claims

The city’s Risk Management Division investigates each claim filed against the city and tries to negotiate in accordance with the law, Chavez said.

“We are fiduciary agents, we do our best to properly evaluate claims. We don’t try to strong arm anybody, we don’t try to be in a power position,” she said. “We do definitely listen to both sides of the story.”


Eliza “Justine” Almuina, 12.(COURTESY ALMUINA FAMILY)

The cases that settled recently ran the gamut, from car wrecks to an injury from a trip on a sidewalk.

One case was filed after Elena Atencio, 15, died in a January 2019 crash at southbound Coors and Montaño Plaza NW. According to the lawsuit filed in 2nd Judicial District Court, a city bus driver failed to stop in the designated bus stop, and instead rolled into a right-hand traffic lane, which caused the vehicle that Atencio was riding in to stop in traffic. Her car was then rear-ended, causing her death.

“The collision … and death to Elena Atencio, was caused by the negligent and tortious conduct of the defendants,” the suit alleged.

The city paid $725,000 to settle the claim, according to the report.

Crosswalk fatality

Another major claim was for the death of Eliza “Justine” Almuina, 12, who died outside Cleveland Middle School.

In March 2018, she was walking with a friend to a carnival at the middle school when they entered a crosswalk near Louisiana and Natalie NE.

Two cars had stopped and waited for the girls to cross, but another vehicle didn’t stop and swerved into Almuina, according to the complaint.

Jennie Aguirre questions why it took her daughter Eliza J. Almuina’s death for the city to try to make the pedestrian crossing at Cleveland Middle School safer during a May 2018 meeting at the school. Almuina was walking with a friend to a carnival when a vehicle failed to stop and swerved into the 12-year-old. (Greg Sorber/Journal)

The lawsuit said the city was negligent because it didn’t properly maintain the crosswalk in several ways, such as not having clear warning signs. The driver who struck Almuina pleaded no contest to careless driving and served 45 days in jail.

The city ultimately settled for $650,000. In the aftermath of the crash, the city installed a light at the crossing that flashes yellow to alert drivers to slow down and then switches to red when a button is pushed by a pedestrian, and completed a study of school crosswalks.

Albuquerque also settled a case brought by the estate of Robert Wiggins, who died when an ambulance struck his motorcycle in August 2018 at Comanche and Louisiana NE. The lawsuit accused the city of failing to enforce city policies and ordinance, which left a large cinder-block wall blocking a clear view of the intersection. A police officer concluded the wall was a contributing factor in the crash. The Wiggins family settled with the city for $275,000.

APD-involved cases

Five of the settlements were connected with the police department, including three cases of police officers involved in car wrecks.

In one case, an officer was accused of assault, battery and excessive force. The complaint said in October 2018 officer Bryce Wilsey used a Taser against Carlos Lucero, causing the man to fall and strike his head on the concrete. The police were searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle in Lucero’s neighborhood when Lucero ventured out of his house and was confronted by officers and temporarily detained, according to the lawsuit. The city settled the case for $75,000.

In another case, a woman identified as E.G., said that she was arrested on two counts of battery on a police officer after the woman claims she was drugged while drinking Downtown in September 2018.

The lawsuit says lapel camera from the arrest shows the woman told officers she had been raped but they didn’t include the information in the report and no sexual assault investigation was completed.

The charges against the woman were dismissed, and the city settled the case for $10,000.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rio Rancho snowboarder dies at Sipapu
ABQnews Seeker
A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho ... A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho died Saturday at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, according ...
2
What the heck is going on at Paseo and ...
ABQnews Seeker
New configuration for bike lane confuses ... New configuration for bike lane confuses many
3
Citywide heat map released
ABQnews Seeker
July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher ... July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher in some areas
4
Fatal crashes make up the bulk behind $2.5M settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Payments from city were made to ... Payments from city were made to settle 22 cases during a six-month period
5
Experts: 'Ace in the Hole' foreshadowed today's media
ABQnews Seeker
Dark tale chronicled use of public ... Dark tale chronicled use of public manipulation, hysteria
6
Pretrial detention changes would worsen MDC conditions, critics say
ABQnews Seeker
Public defender: Keeping more defendants in ... Public defender: Keeping more defendants in understaffed jail likely to cause more crime and more damage to the people being held
7
Two injured in hit and run crash
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were taken to the ... Two people were taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit and run crash in the South Valley on Sunday evening, according ...
8
Face To Face with Sonya Marquez: Fighting crime in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers enlists public help to ... Crime Stoppers enlists public help to solve cases, bring closure
9
UNM set to appeal unionization effort
ABQnews Seeker
University’s graduate students have filed for ... University’s graduate students have filed for union recognition with labor relations board