Navajo Nation adds 23 more COVID cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the reservation now stands at 1,540. The total number of cases was not given. A full report will report will be released Monday.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez reiterated calls for everyone to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot as well as wear a mask in public.

The tribe reported 77 new cases and three additional deaths on Thanksgiving Day.

Since the pandemic began early in 2020, the tribe has counted 39,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines, and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.