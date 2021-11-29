5 young people wounded near party in suburban Denver

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating whether a shooting that wounded five young people in suburban Denver was connected to a party nearby.

Five males between the ages of 16 and 20 went to the hospital after the shooting early Sunday in Aurora but all were expected to survive, police said.

It was the third shooting in about two weeks in which multiple young people were shot in Aurora, Colorado’s third largest city.

Six students were shot and injured on Nov. 15 at a park near Aurora Central High School. Two arrests have been made in that shooting.

Four days later, three more students were injured in a shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School. Three arrests have been made in that case.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was killed after exchanging fire with a former police officer during an argument about careless driving, police said. Police have said they were investigating who the main aggressor was.

Because of the shootings, high school students will have to stay on campus during lunch break at least for the next several weeks. The school district is also adding extra security and mental health support for students starting Monday, the first day of classes since Thanksgiving break.