New Kingman fire chief has worked decades in fire agencies

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man with more than three decades of experience in fire agencies has been appointed to oversee the Kingman Fire Department.

Jack Yeager starts his position as chief of the agency next Monday. He had been serving as an assistant to acting fire Chief Jake Rhoades who accepted a job in Buckeye.

Yeager, a second-generation firefighter, has held every position in the fire service. His 33-year career has included stints as chief of the Mohave Valley and the Golden Valley fire districts in northwestern Arizona.

Yeager has graduated from multiple programs with the National Fire Academy and earned numerous certifications, including as a firefighter, instructor, inspector and commander.

Kingman city manager Ron Foggin says Yeager has been an outstanding and dedicated leader in the community. Kingman has a population of more than 30,000.