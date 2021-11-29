 Jones wants Sandy Hook 'hoax' case jury to hear his defenses - Albuquerque Journal

Jones wants Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case jury to hear his defenses

By Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. — Infowars host Alex Jones’ lawyers are trying to get his free speech defense and other claims before a jury to argue that he is not liable for damages for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax years ago.

The effort comes despite a Connecticut judge ruling this month that Jones was liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims, saying he repeatedly failed to turn over some documents, including financial records. A hearing on how much the damages should be is planned next August before a jury.

Defendants who are found liable by default in lawsuits are not allowed to present their arguments against liability at hearings on damages unless they filed a “notice of defense,” which Jones and his lawyers did last Wednesday.

Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families, however, plan to argue the jury should not hear Jones’ defenses because the default ruling was disciplinary, Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the relatives, said Monday in an interview after a court hearing in the case. He said he believes Jones lost the right to present his arguments when he was defaulted.

Judge Barbara Bellis ordered both sides Monday to submit briefs on the issue. Jones’ lawyers also plan to appeal the default ruling.

Among Jones’ arguments are that his comments about the shooting were protected by free speech rights and that there isn’t enough evidence to prove defamation or intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in the December 2012 shooting in Newtown, which was portrayed on Jones’ Infowars show as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control. Jones now says he believes the shooting occurred.

Families of the victims said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pretrial detention changes would worsen MDC conditions, critics say
ABQnews Seeker
Public defender: Keeping more defendants in ... Public defender: Keeping more defendants in understaffed jail likely to cause more crime and more damage to the people being held
2
Experts: 'Ace in the Hole' foreshadowed today's media
ABQnews Seeker
Dark tale chronicled use of public ... Dark tale chronicled use of public manipulation, hysteria
3
Fatal crashes make up the bulk behind $2.5M settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Payments from city were made to ... Payments from city were made to settle 22 cases during a six-month period
4
Omicron cases rise as nations rush to learn more ...
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists urge caution even as countries ... Scientists urge caution even as countries shut borders
5
Citywide heat map released
ABQnews Seeker
July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher ... July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher in some areas
6
What the heck is going on at Paseo and ...
ABQnews Seeker
New configuration for bike lane confuses ... New configuration for bike lane confuses many
7
Automatic recounts scheduled for close races
ABQnews Seeker
School board, council contests, ballot question ... School board, council contests, ballot question qualify for new tallies
8
Navajo Nation adds 23 more COVID cases
ABQnews Seeker
Reservation has had a total of ... Reservation has had a total of 1,540 deaths
9
'They have the ability to do this'
ABQnews Seeker
Son's battle to free mom puts ... Son's battle to free mom puts focus on emergency guardianship
10
Face To Face with Sonya Marquez: Fighting crime in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers enlists public help to ... Crime Stoppers enlists public help to solve cases, bring closure