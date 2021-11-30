 Cloud seeding company retracts application - Albuquerque Journal

Cloud seeding company retracts application

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Durango-based company that had proposed a wintertime “cloud seeding” project in northern New Mexico has now retracted its application for a license from the Interstate Stream Commission.

Eric Hjermstad, field operations director for Western Weather Consultants, said a revised state timeline would have pushed the project to February — too late into the winter to make the initiative worthwhile.

The ISC was considering holding a public hearing on the Oct. 15 license application in early 2022. Hearings are an optional step under the state weather modification rule.

“I think we were all kind of anticipating things would be able to move on a little quicker than that, but there was a lot of public unawareness of the program because of the newness of cloud seeding in the area,” Hjermstad said.

The company’s application requested permission to install seven generators at high-elevation sites from Red River to Santa Fe.

Western Weather Consultants would have attempted to boost regional snowfall by burning silver iodide to create artificial ice nuclei.

The proposed project drew opposition from dozens of locals, as well as the Taos Valley Acequia Association, New Mexico Wild and Carson Forest Watch.

Roger Badash, a Peñasco resident who uses the local acequia to help water his livestock and hay operation, said he was concerned about a “potential for environmental damage.”

“More precipitation is always welcome in our area, but using an artificial stimulant is a risky course of action,” Badash said. “Keeping our land and aquifers and aquatic life as pure as possible is the highest goal, and committing the public to a contract for a process with a debatable outcome is something I cannot support.”

Hjermstad said the company will do more public outreach if they pursue future cloud seeding in New Mexico.

The state Legislature appropriated $212,500 to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture this year for weather modification projects.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cloud seeding company retracts application
ABQnews Seeker
The Durango-based company that had proposed ... The Durango-based company that had proposed a wintertime 'cloud seeding' project in northern New Mexico has now retracted its application for a license from ...
2
Lobos must toughen up mentally for rivalry with Aggies
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have work to ... The UNM Lobos have work to do before being ready for a tough road environment like they'll see Tuesday against the NMSU Aggies.
3
DA removed from homicide case
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON – A New ... FARMINGTON – A New Mexico judge has ruled that a district attorney's office must be replaced ...
4
Rio Rancho snowboarder dies at Sipapu
ABQnews Seeker
A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho ... A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho died Saturday at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, according ...
5
Navajo Nation adds 23 more COVID cases
ABQnews Seeker
Reservation has had a total of ... Reservation has had a total of 1,540 deaths
6
Automatic recounts scheduled for close races
ABQnews Seeker
School board, council contests, ballot question ... School board, council contests, ballot question qualify for new tallies
7
What the heck is going on at Paseo and ...
ABQnews Seeker
New configuration for bike lane confuses ... New configuration for bike lane confuses many
8
Citywide heat map released
ABQnews Seeker
July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher ... July temperatures nearly 17 degrees higher in some areas
9
Omicron cases rise as nations rush to learn more ...
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists urge caution even as countries ... Scientists urge caution even as countries shut borders