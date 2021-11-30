 Warm, dry week expected for Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Warm, dry week expected for Albuquerque

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Carlos Perez, the “Singing Chef” from Lansing, Mich., entertains visitors enjoying Monday’s warm fall weather in Old Town. Albuquerque is expected to have temperatures in the low 60s this week, with little chance for any rain. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico is expecting a warm, dry week to begin the month of December.

Brian Guyer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said statewide high temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

“Nighttime temperatures are very mild too,” Guyer said. “As we go toward later in the week we will see a little bit of a cooldown, but really not much.”

Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 64 degrees on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday and 61 on Thursday.

“On Thursday, folks will definitely notice more dim sunshine with some pretty thick high clouds, but it’s really not going to do much in terms of temperatures,” Guyer said.

A weak cool front could mean a windy Friday for Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The metro area could reach 59 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

New Mexico’s rain chances are expected to be dismal this week.

A small storm last week brought rain to central New Mexico and some snow to parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

It was the first measurable precipitation in about seven weeks for most of those areas.

“But most of that snow has already melted in the mid-slope elevations,” Guyer said. “Our next chance for any precipitation across the state looks like maybe next Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


