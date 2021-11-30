NM struggles to shrug off delta as new COVID-19 variant looms

SANTA FE — New Mexico has not yet seen any cases of a new COVID-19 variant that has global health officials on edge, but the state is still struggling to shake off a previous variant that caused cases and hospitalizations to surge this fall.

State health officials on Monday reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases over a five-day period that included Thanksgiving — or about 1,000 new cases a day — and a slight uptick in virus-related hospitalizations.

However, there could be signs the latest virus surge is slowing as the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was at 12.2% for the last week — down from 12.9% in mid-November.

The recent spike in COVID-19 spread due to the highly contagious delta variant has prompted New Mexico health officials to express concern about a possible decrease in the protection provided by vaccines about five months after initial doses are administered.

State officials expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots this month and roughly 367,000 New Mexicans age 18 and older — or about 22.6% — had gotten the additional dose as of Monday, according to state Department of Health data.

Meanwhile, the latest surge in new cases and hospitalizations has strained New Mexico hospitals that were already dealing with a worsening nursing shortage. Several hospitals are largely full due to a mix of COVID-19 patients and those being treated for other conditions and have declared emergency standards of care that provide more staffing and treatment flexibility.

Statewide, there were 572 people hospitalized in New Mexico as of Monday — up from 559 individuals hospitalized a week earlier.

In order to alleviate staffing problems in one particularly hard-hit part of the state, a 20-person team of medical professionals from the U.S. Navy is being sent to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

The military medical crew is being deployed at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Similar teams have already been sent to hospitals in Montana, Minnesota, Idaho, Colorado and Utah.

The Farmington hospital has sought to recruit retired health care workers in response to a surge in patients, and a previous federal team of physicians, nurses and paramedics was also sent to the hospital.

“The healthcare providers at San Juan Regional Medical Center are working around the clock to care for the people of this community,” said Norm Wrona, the emergency team’s commander said this month. “They are exhausted yet continue to push themselves to save lives.”

Even as New Mexico and other western states continue to grapple with full hospitals and high COVID-19 spread rates, concerns have emerged about a new variant of the virus.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first identified in South Africa and was designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday.

While there have reportedly been no signs of the new variant yet in the United States, the country and several others have temporarily blocked incoming air flights from several African countries.

Health experts have expressed concern the variant has mutations that could make it resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

While some vaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months, unvaccinated individuals make up a majority of new virus cases and hospitalizations.

About 72.5% of the new cases and 79.3% of those hospitalized during a recent four-week period were unvaccinated, according to DOH data. Of the 165 deaths during that time frame, 159 were unvaccinated — or 97% — and six were vaccinated individuals.

In all, there have been 5,355 virus-related deaths in New Mexico since the pandemic hit the state in March 2020. A total of 45 deaths were reported on Monday.

But while the death toll continues to rise, the percentage of New Mexico residents who test positive for COVID-19 and report experiencing symptoms has declined over the past month, according to DOH data.

About 65% of new statewide cases reported symptoms as of last week, down from about 85% a month ago.