 The rise, fall of political Islam and democracy in the Middle East - Albuquerque Journal

The rise, fall of political Islam and democracy in the Middle East

By Emile A. Nakleh

The euphoria that surrounded Arab and Turkish Islamic political parties’ participation in national elections in the early 1990s has dissipated. Since then, strongman regimes in Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Sudan, the Gulf States, Turkey and elsewhere have muzzled these parties, eviscerated the electoral process and jettisoned democracy as the basis for governance. In addition, U.S. policymakers have generally been skeptical about political Islam and often worked to undermine it.

The decision by the Muslim Brotherhood and its ideologically affiliated political parties in the region to enter national elections was a strong signal to Muslim publics that Islam was not inimical to democracy and political reform, and change could occur gradually from within without resorting to violence.

Many of these parties were already providing social, medical, economic and educational services to their publics, which the state has been unable, unwilling or slow to deliver. The MB made a strategic decision to participate in elections despite the perceived undemocratic nature of their regimes. They viewed their Islam as a moral compass for daily social and political interactions, a basis of their worldview. People voted for them in large numbers because they judged them to be more honest and less corrupt than “palace” political parties. They were viewed by their publics as a source of empowerment for democracy, a promise for a hopeful future. Some votes for Islamic parties were cast as a “protest” against regime repression and corruption, others in recognition of the social services that these parties provided to needy citizens, still others reflected the belief that mainstream Islamic parties embodied the best promise for political change.

Opposition to Islamic parties’ participation in elections and to democracy in general has, however, been massive and destructive, and has come from four major sources.

Autocratic regimes in general opposed fair and free elections because of their animus toward democratic, accountable and transparent government. These regimes believed their rule should not be subject to popular scrutiny through the ballot box. They have always believed that forced obedience through bullets rather than ballots is the best guarantor of domestic stability.

Salafi-Wahhabi ideologues, whether in Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan, have opposed man-made constitutions and democratic institutions on the mistaken notion that divine rule was the only legitimate form of government. This is why Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, for example, have no written constitutions, and do not permit fair and free elections.

Many Arab and Turkish Western-educated “secularists” also opposed Islamic political parties entering the political fray because they did not trust the sincerity of these parties’ commitment to democratic politics. They declared political Islam believed only in “one man, one vote, one time” in order to attain power.

Some of these regimes often buttressed their anti-democratic position through the brutal use of force against all pro-reform groups, Islamists and secularists alike.

Powerful foreign state actors, especially the United States and Israel, which, in collusion with autocratic regimes, have generally been antagonistic toward Islamic political parties. Their underlying assumption: easier to deal with autocracies than democracies.

What went wrong on the road to democracy in the Arab world?

The optimistic vision of establishing “moderate” Islamic political systems based on compromise and community inclusion proved illusory and fleeting. The vision “moderate Islamists” were key to Arab political reform has become a mirage. Consequently, political Islam has become so muzzled it no longer remains a viable agent of political reform and pro-democracy advocacy.

So much has changed in the past two and a half decades on the rocky road toward democracy in the Arab world; not for the better.

The U.S., former European imperialist powers, Israel, Russia and China have supported Arab dictators to serve their interests. But Arab autocracy with outside support has failed to secure real stability in their countries or raise Arab peoples from poverty, let alone advance freedom and democratic governance.

Yet, these actors, including dictatorial regimes they supported, are no more secure today than when Arab civil society was vibrant and Islamic political parties were involved in electoral politics. This depressing state of affairs demands the U.S. and other actors reconsider their support of Arab dictators and replace their generous supplies of bullets with a renewed commitment to ballots. Ultimately, that is the only way long-term stability, security and possibly democracy can be achieved.

Emile Nakhleh is research professor and director of the Global and National Security Policy Institute at UNM and a former senior intelligence service officer at the CIA. A longer version was published on ResponsibleStatecraft.org.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
The rise, fall of political Islam and democracy in ...
Guest Columns
The euphoria that surrounded Arab and ... The euphoria that surrounded Arab and Turkish Islamic political parties' participation in nati ...
2
Supreme Court deals taxpayers a win
Guest Columns
Let your state lawmakers know your ... Let your state lawmakers know your spending priorities for federal funds
3
Consult public before dissolving the Open Space Fund
Guest Columns
Action should be deferred until input ... Action should be deferred until input is available
4
Roxy's anti-trapping legacy greater than botched trial
Guest Columns
Roxy - the beloved dog killed ... Roxy - the beloved dog killed by a neck snare in 2018 while hiking with her family - may n ...
5
NM can leverage federal conservation dollars
Guest Columns
Legislature should ensure funding for parks, ... Legislature should ensure funding for parks, restoration and more
6
Now is the time to address conservation needs
Guest Columns
Use some of the budget surplus ... Use some of the budget surplus to upgrade NM infrastructure as an investment in the future
7
NM needs a full-time, paid Legislature
Guest Columns
More staff, longer sessions would allow ... More staff, longer sessions would allow in-depth crafting, consideration of legislation
8
Amid storm of violent crime, a political haboob stirs
Guest Columns
Candidates will need to address voters' ... Candidates will need to address voters' concerns to win in 2022
9
APD won't answer board's questions in fatal shooting
Guest Columns
Internal affairs concluded incident was within ... Internal affairs concluded incident was within policy