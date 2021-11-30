 Editorial: Lame-duck council flirts with a bad idea - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Lame-duck council flirts with a bad idea

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Blinded by dollar signs — and eyeing a path to deliver an enormous infrastructure package ahead of a shift in the political sands — Albuquerque City Council members are flirting with a bad idea.

The current council is being asked to vote on a plan to borrow $110 million for a smorgasbord of facilities to be paid back with gross receipts tax revenue the city has set aside for capital project debt — thus removing any flexibility to use the money on operations or for other purposes.

The proposal might be considered OK under different circumstances. It does, after all, address concerns about public safety and homelessness and invests in amenities without raising taxes.

But the way the council is going about it stinks like a carton of milk a month past its expiration date. Rather than wait for the new council to take office in January, this plan has it being rushed through by the current council.

Unlike general obligation bonds, which require voter approval, the GRT bonds could be issued without consulting voters as long as a “supermajority” — seven of nine councilors — support them.

The council is about to experience serious turnover due to the Nov. 2 election, which raises the ever-present question of whether outgoing politicians should vote on major pieces of legislation. Their terms don’t end on Election Day, and some argue they should be able to carry out an agenda through the remainder of their service.

In this particular instance, we take the opposite view. The voters have made clear that business as usual wasn’t working for them. New council members should decide whether this proposal is in the city’s best interest.

Make no mistake; there are a lot of things in the bond proposal worth supporting. Among them: a long-promised Northeast Heights swimming pool; renovations at the police department’s Downtown headquarters; an awning for Civic Plaza; a “sobering center” at a site to be determined later; and about $19 million worth of undefined housing investments.

Mayor Tim Keller has voiced support for the plan. But some of the projects only recently materialized — never appearing in the city’s approved 2021-2030 plan for capital improvements.

Voters’ Nov. 2 rejection of a soccer stadium bond planted this seed. But rather than recognizing voters’ fiscal prudence, some councilors saw money left on the table.

“Being that the $50 million for the soccer stadium ended up not passing, why not use this funding for things that will make Albuquerque safer, cleaner, better?” Councilor Brook Bassan said. The Republican is co-sponsoring the plan with Democrat Klarissa Peña.

The deal has spurred some odd political alliances. Peña and fellow Democrats Keller and outgoing Councilor Lan Sena are aligned with Bassan in support. Opponents include yet-to-be-seated Dan Lewis, a Republican, and progressive Democrat Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis.

Despite two runoff elections still pending, we already know four councilors won’t be around next year. Yet these four would be voting on whether to bind the city to a $110 million debt that will take almost 20 years to pay off.

Let the new council decide if that’s a good deal.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: Literacy emergency not the time to halt proven ...
Editorials
If not now, then when? If ... If not now, then when? If we're not in an education emergency, what constitu ...
2
Editorial: Lame-duck council flirts with a bad idea
Editorials
Blinded by dollar signs and eyeing ... Blinded by dollar signs and eyeing a path to deliver an enormous infrastructure package ahea ...
3
Editorial: Today is about giving
Editorials
With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday ... With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday behind us, it's time to remember t ...
4
Editorial: NM's working families and businesses need a cure ...
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's proposal to ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's proposal to shave one-quarter of one percentage point off the st ...
5
NM justices deal win for democracy, blow to overreach
Editorials
Yes, Virginia, there are three branches ... Yes, Virginia, there are three branches of state government. The state Supreme Cou ...
6
Editorial: Thanksgiving remains an opportunity for all of us ...
Editorials
Thanksgiving can be viewed as the ... Thanksgiving can be viewed as the holiday of respite — a vacation from your problems, so to sp ...
7
Editorial: Former governor, diplomat travels globe and gets another ...
Editorials
JOURNAL Bill Richardson with Paul Salopek ... JOURNAL Bill Richardson with Paul Salopek in 2006 ...
8
Editorial: To catch criminals, trapping ban needs real follow-through
Editorials
Beginning in April, it will be ... Beginning in April, it will be illegal to use traps, snares and wildlife poison on public lands in N ...
9
Editorial: City, state fortunate to have Kirtland AFB's steady ...
Editorials
Little did anyone fathom at the ... Little did anyone fathom at the onset of World War II that a hastily constructed training and testin ...