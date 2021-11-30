Editorial: Lame-duck council flirts with a bad idea

Blinded by dollar signs — and eyeing a path to deliver an enormous infrastructure package ahead of a shift in the political sands — Albuquerque City Council members are flirting with a bad idea.

The current council is being asked to vote on a plan to borrow $110 million for a smorgasbord of facilities to be paid back with gross receipts tax revenue the city has set aside for capital project debt — thus removing any flexibility to use the money on operations or for other purposes.

The proposal might be considered OK under different circumstances. It does, after all, address concerns about public safety and homelessness and invests in amenities without raising taxes.

But the way the council is going about it stinks like a carton of milk a month past its expiration date. Rather than wait for the new council to take office in January, this plan has it being rushed through by the current council.

Unlike general obligation bonds, which require voter approval, the GRT bonds could be issued without consulting voters as long as a “supermajority” — seven of nine councilors — support them.

The council is about to experience serious turnover due to the Nov. 2 election, which raises the ever-present question of whether outgoing politicians should vote on major pieces of legislation. Their terms don’t end on Election Day, and some argue they should be able to carry out an agenda through the remainder of their service.

In this particular instance, we take the opposite view. The voters have made clear that business as usual wasn’t working for them. New council members should decide whether this proposal is in the city’s best interest.

Make no mistake; there are a lot of things in the bond proposal worth supporting. Among them: a long-promised Northeast Heights swimming pool; renovations at the police department’s Downtown headquarters; an awning for Civic Plaza; a “sobering center” at a site to be determined later; and about $19 million worth of undefined housing investments.

Mayor Tim Keller has voiced support for the plan. But some of the projects only recently materialized — never appearing in the city’s approved 2021-2030 plan for capital improvements.

Voters’ Nov. 2 rejection of a soccer stadium bond planted this seed. But rather than recognizing voters’ fiscal prudence, some councilors saw money left on the table.

“Being that the $50 million for the soccer stadium ended up not passing, why not use this funding for things that will make Albuquerque safer, cleaner, better?” Councilor Brook Bassan said. The Republican is co-sponsoring the plan with Democrat Klarissa Peña.

The deal has spurred some odd political alliances. Peña and fellow Democrats Keller and outgoing Councilor Lan Sena are aligned with Bassan in support. Opponents include yet-to-be-seated Dan Lewis, a Republican, and progressive Democrat Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis.

Despite two runoff elections still pending, we already know four councilors won’t be around next year. Yet these four would be voting on whether to bind the city to a $110 million debt that will take almost 20 years to pay off.

Let the new council decide if that’s a good deal.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.