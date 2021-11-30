Editorial: Today is about giving

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday behind us, it’s time to remember the nonprofits that have helped New Mexicans weather the pandemic, as well as provide other valuable services.

Today is Giving Tuesday — a day that emphasizes generosity — when people are asked to give to the nonprofits that support the community every day. Needless to say, people are still hurting from pandemic-related stressors and nonprofits have borne the brunt of heightened demand on resources.

Many New Mexico nonprofits will brand themselves with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNM on social media, making it easier for potential donors to identify a worthy cause.

For retailers, the holiday season is their “make or break” period. The same is true of nonprofits, which depend heavily on the charitable spirit of the season to make their end-of-year goals to provide much-needed services.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.