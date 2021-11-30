Police say driver in fatal DWI crash was driving 100 mph

Police say the 19-year-old who ran a red light and crashed into another driver in the Northeast Heights earlier this month was driving almost 100 mph — more than twice the posted speed limit.

The other driver, 58-year-old Kevin Barton, was killed, and five others, including the suspect, were injured.

Casino Salazar, of Roswell, is charged with vehicular homicide — driving while intoxicated and other crimes. He was released from the University of New Mexico Hospital five days after the crash and booked into the county jail. Prosecutors have asked that he be held pending trial.

It’s unclear who his attorney is and his mother did not respond to a request for comment.

Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said when officers executed a search warrant on Salazar’s SUV they found three Glock handguns, one 1911 handgun, one AR-15 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, ammunition and 185 grams of THC wax.

She said officers downloaded data from Salazar’s vehicle and found he was traveling 96 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Around 9 p.m. Nov. 20, officers were called to the intersection of Montgomery and Morris NE for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Salazar was driving westbound on Montgomery in a Chevrolet SUV when he blew through a red light and crashed into Barton’s silver GMC as it turned northbound on Morris NE.

Barton died at the scene. His wife posted on Nextdoor that he was driving with his three dogs to go get dinner.

Two of the dogs were found right away but the third, Otis, was missing for a couple of days.

A witness told police he had made eye contact with a driver — later identified as Salazar — when they were both stopped at a light. He said when it turned green Salazar “took off at a high rate of speed swerving in and out of his lane.”

He said he saw Salazar run the red light at Montgomery and Morris and crash into Barton’s car. The witness said Salazar appeared to be intoxicated.

From the hospital, the four passengers in Salazar’s car told officers that they were on the way to pick up a female friend and Salazar was driving.

The officer said Salazar appeared to have bloodshot, watery eyes, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and there were several containers of liquor, firearms and cannabis in the car.

Salazar denied drinking and refused to take a field sobriety test so a warrant was obtained to draw his blood.

Police say it was the second time Salazar crashed while driving drunk that week.

Four days earlier, on Nov. 16, he was arrested in Roswell after an officer said he spotted a vehicle speeding, go into the air, lose control and roll on its side through three yards before coming to a stop.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court, a man — later identified as Salazar — ran from the crash and away from police.

When officers were finally able to take him into custody Salazar “had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and slurred speech. The subject was not wearing shoes and had $4,330 on his person.”

Officers also found two handguns and several shell casings in the car, according to the complaint. A breath test determined Salazar had a BAC of .12, which is above the presumed level of intoxication.

Prosecutors mentioned the earlier case in their motion asking that Salazar be held behind bars.

“Despite the conditions of release he had agreed to abide by, and despite the fact that he had just recently been arrested for DWI, the defendant chose to drive under the influence again,” the prosecutor wrote. “This time he killed someone. It is clear that he has no regard for the safety of others and does not value human life.”