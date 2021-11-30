5 killed in balloon crash died of blunt force trauma

All five people killed in a hot air balloon crash over the summer died of blunt force trauma.

Autopsy reports released by the Office of the Medical Investigator Monday reveal that the four passengers and the pilot had multiple broken bones, skull fractures, and blood in their chest and lungs. Their deaths were ruled accidents.

Susan Montoya, a 65-year-old assistant principal at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary School, had received the balloon ride as a gift because she was transferring schools. She and her husband, 61-year-old John Montoya, invited a couple they were friends with — Martin Martinez, 62, and Mary Martinez, 59 — on the June 26 excursion.

Around 7 a.m. the balloon hit power lines, severing them, and then caught fire and crashed to the ground near a West Central intersection.

The Martinezs, Susan Montoya and pilot Nick Meleski, 62, died at the scene. John Montoya, 61, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he died.

A toxicology report found Meleski had marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. Those finding were included in a Federal Aviation Administration report received by the Journal in September.

Martin Martinez’s family has filed a lawsuit against Meleski, the company that employed him — Hot Air Balloonatics LLC, — and Sventato LLC, — which owned the balloon.