 1 killed in fight south of UNM - Albuquerque Journal

1 killed in fight south of UNM

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police investigate a homicide Monday night near Vassar and Central. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a fight in an alley near the University of New Mexico Monday night.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 8:30 p.m. dispatch received a call that two men were in a fight in the alley behind 112 Vassar SE, near Central.

“The caller advised dispatch one male was hitting the other with a tree branch,” DeAguero wrote in an email. “Officers arrived to discover a male subject who appeared to be lifeless. The male had obtained non-survivable injuries.”

He said one person has been detained.


