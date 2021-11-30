 New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff - Albuquerque Journal

New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan sits in First District Court in Santa Fe with his attorneys Monday November 29, 2021. Lujan is on trial for harboring or aiding a felon and bribing a witness in 2017. A previous trial ended in a mistrial when a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan is on trial for the second time this year on charges that he helped a friend evade arrest in 2017 and pressured a deputy to keep the matter under wraps.

Lujan’s first trial, in Tierra Amarilla, ended in a mistrial in June after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

This trial is being held in Santa Fe after Judge Kathleen McGarry granted a change of venue, holding that it was “utterly inappropriate” that the sheriff’s supporters had organized a cookout in the courthouse parking lot during the first trial.

Both sides presented their opening statements in the case Monday.

Special prosecutor Andrea Rowley Reeb told the 1st Judicial District Court jury that Lujan misused his authority as a law officer to help a friend and “thwart the law.”

Lujan “is an elected official who used his power and ability to determine whether his friend, Phillip Chacon, would be arrested that night,” she told jurors.

Lujan faces a felony charge of harboring a felon for allegedly helping conceal Chacon on March 14, 2017, as police actively sought the former Española city councilor on a warrant for aggravated fleeing from law officers after a chase through Española.

The sheriff also faces a felony charge of bribery of a witness for allegedly threatening one of his deputies, Cody Lattin, to prevent him from revealing Chacon’s whereabouts to other officers.

But Lujan’s attorney, Jason Bowles, countered that the sheriff didn’t know that night that Chacon was being sought by Española police on a warrant for aggravated fleeing.

“For the government to prove their case that James Lujan did anything wrong, criminally, he had to have known at that moment that Chacon is committing, or has committed, aggravated fleeing,” Bowles told jurors.

Bowles also said that Lujan and his deputy served Chacon with a restraining order issued that day to prevent contact between Chacon and his wife. Lujan’s intent that evening was getting Chacon out of his house, as required by the restraining order, he told jurors.

Lujan faces another trial in Santa Fe, scheduled for Jan. 10, in a case that also involves Chacon.

In that case, he is charged with a single count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer for interfering with Española police who were attempting to execute a search warrant at Chacon’s home, according to court records.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sunport has second-busiest stretch in 20 months
ABQnews Seeker
65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day ... 65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day period
2
New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
James Lujan is charged with helping ... James Lujan is charged with helping a friend avoid arrest in 2017
3
1 killed in fight south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a fight in an alley near the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren ...
4
Campaign cash, real estate money fueling City Council runoffs
2021 city election
Nonpartisan races will determine political balance Nonpartisan races will determine political balance
5
Police say driver in fatal DWI crash traveling at ...
ABQnews Seeker
19-year-old was arrested four days earlier ... 19-year-old was arrested four days earlier in Roswell drunken-driving wreck
6
NM weighs use of federal money for broadband
ABQnews Seeker
Stimulus, infrastructure bills offer chance, legislators ... Stimulus, infrastructure bills offer chance, legislators told
7
NM has no omicron cases, but struggles with delta ...
ABQnews Seeker
Signs show virus surge could be ... Signs show virus surge could be slowing in state
8
5 killed in balloon crash died of blunt force ...
ABQnews Seeker
All five people killed in a ... All five people killed in a hot air balloon crash over the summer died of blunt force trauma. Autopsy reports released by the Office ...
9
Warm, dry week expected for Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is expecting a warm, ... New Mexico is expecting a warm, dry week to begin the month of December. Brian Guyer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office ...