 UNM women to show what they've learned - Albuquerque Journal

UNM women to show what they’ve learned

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team’s latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition:

His team had to actually learn from it.

The Lobos (5-3) return home Tuesday night to face Grambling State and Bradbury wants to see some lessons from the weekend’s Van Chancellor Classic put to use. UNM went 1-2 in the event, losing competitive games to 7-1 Stephen F. Austin and 6-1 Texas Tech and blowing out 2-6 Louisiana Monroe.

What insights might the Lobos have gleaned from those contests?

On the upside, UNM proved it is never out of a game. The Lobos cut a 20-point deficit to two in the fourth quarter against Stephen F. Austin and had a shot to tie in the closing seconds. They also continued to battle back against Texas Tech after falling into 15- and 16-point holes.

“Our offense was fine,” Bradbury said. “We consistently got good shots even against really good teams. You’d like to make a few more but getting good shots is the big thing and we did that.”

Other lessons were not as pleasant.

UNM’s focus wandered against Stephen F. Austin, leading to that 20-point deficit and forcing the Lobos to scramble. Senior forward Shaiquel McGruder spent most of the evening on the bench after three first-half fouls, one of them a technical, and scored just two points.

McGruder bounced back to play well against ULM and Texas Tech, but the Lobos’ defense faltered in the latter game. The Red Raiders shot 56% from the field against UNM, cashing in on far too many layups and open 3-point looks.

“We’re not big inside so we have to execute on defense,” Bradbury said. “We have to have everyone focused and engaged.”

The Lobos will have an opportunity to show what they’ve learned against Grambling State (2-4), a team that’s also been tested this season. The Tigers have faced the likes of Florida, Florida State and UNLV on the road and have largely held their own.

“They’re athletic, quick and we expect them to put a lot of pressure on us, especially in the half court,” Bradbury said. “They can shoot 3’s and they have a pretty good post scorer. They can do all the things that have given us trouble.”

The Lobos have not had many issues at home, where they are 4-0 and averaging 82.7 points per game.

MILESTONES: Jaedyn De La Cerda became the 23rd player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points on Sunday. She has 1,006 and could quickly climb into UNM’s top 20. Up next on the list are Caroline Durbin (1,011 points), Tamika Stukes (1,017) and Tracy Satran (1,027).

Antonia Anderson (908 points) is on track to join the 1,000-point club this season. She’s also moved into fifth place on the career blocks list with 137.

Bradbury needs one victory to reach 100 as UNM’s head coach. He’s 99-58 in five-plus seasons. Don Flanagan was the fastest to reach 100 wins at UNM, needing 150 games to get there.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sunport has second-busiest stretch in 20 months
ABQnews Seeker
65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day ... 65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day period
2
New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
James Lujan is charged with helping ... James Lujan is charged with helping a friend avoid arrest in 2017
3
NMSU has nutty idea for citations
ABQnews Seeker
Donations of peanut butter will be ... Donations of peanut butter will be accepted in lieu of some parking fines
4
Cloud seeding company retracts application
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed project drew opposition from locals, ... Proposed project drew opposition from locals, organizations over 'potential for environmental damage'
5
UNM women to show what they've learned
ABQnews Seeker
Mike Bradbury is willing to count ... Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team's latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition: His team had to actually ...
6
Pre-winter warmup brings highs 10-20 degrees above average
ABQnews Seeker
Rain chances for state expected to ... Rain chances for state expected to be slim until early next week
7
Five killed in June balloon accident died of blunt ...
ABQnews Seeker
A toxicology report on late pilot ... A toxicology report on late pilot Nick Meleski found he had marijuana and cocaine in his sy
8
1 killed in fight south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a fight in an alley near the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren ...
9
Campaign cash, real estate money fueling City Council runoffs
2021 city election
Nonpartisan races will determine political balance Nonpartisan races will determine political balance