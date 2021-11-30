NMSU has nutty idea for citations

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Parking tickets at a southern New Mexico college could be gone in a Jif.

New Mexico State University announced Monday that through Dec. 3, people who have certain types of parking citations at the university will be able to give 80 ounces of peanut butter to cover the cost of the citation. The peanut butter will be donated to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that serves the NMSU and Doña Ana Community College communities.

It will take a couple of large jars to reach the peanut butter threshold.

“It means a lot to the Aggie Cupboard,” Amanda Nunez, a program specialist at Aggie Cupboard, said in a news release. “We function mainly off donations, so to see that a department is willing to give rather than take is very humbling. It is a form of paying it forward.”

School officials said only those with “No Current Permit” parking citations, which carry a $35 fine, will be able to clear their record with the donation.

The donations can be used to clear one ticket per person. The peanut butter can be dropped off at the parking and ID card services office, on the second floor of the NMSU bookstore.

A 40-ounce jar of creamy store-brand peanut butter is available on Walmart.com for $3.76, or $7.52 for two. The Jif peanut butter equivalent, on the other hand, comes in at $12.10 for two.