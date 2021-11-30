 NMSU has nutty idea for citations - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU has nutty idea for citations

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A ticket is placed on a vehicle violating parking rules in February 2016. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal.)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Parking tickets at a southern New Mexico college could be gone in a Jif.

New Mexico State University announced Monday that through Dec. 3, people who have certain types of parking citations at the university will be able to give 80 ounces of peanut butter to cover the cost of the citation. The peanut butter will be donated to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that serves the NMSU and Doña Ana Community College communities.

It will take a couple of large jars to reach the peanut butter threshold.

bright spot“It means a lot to the Aggie Cupboard,” Amanda Nunez, a program specialist at Aggie Cupboard, said in a news release. “We function mainly off donations, so to see that a department is willing to give rather than take is very humbling. It is a form of paying it forward.”

School officials said only those with “No Current Permit” parking citations, which carry a $35 fine, will be able to clear their record with the donation.

The donations can be used to clear one ticket per person. The peanut butter can be dropped off at the parking and ID card services office, on the second floor of the NMSU bookstore.

A 40-ounce jar of creamy store-brand peanut butter is available on Walmart.com for $3.76, or $7.52 for two. The Jif peanut butter equivalent, on the other hand, comes in at $12.10 for two.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sunport has second-busiest stretch in 20 months
ABQnews Seeker
65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day ... 65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day period
2
New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
James Lujan is charged with helping ... James Lujan is charged with helping a friend avoid arrest in 2017
3
Elk poached at Bandelier National Monument
ABQnews Seeker
Park rangers are seeking the public's ... Park rangers are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for that killing, as well as the death of a mule deer
4
NMSU has nutty idea for citations
ABQnews Seeker
Donations of peanut butter will be ... Donations of peanut butter will be accepted in lieu of some parking fines
5
Cloud seeding company retracts application
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed project drew opposition from locals, ... Proposed project drew opposition from locals, organizations over 'potential for environmental damage'
6
UNM women to show what they've learned
ABQnews Seeker
Mike Bradbury is willing to count ... Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team's latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition: His team had to actually ...
7
Pre-winter warmup brings highs 10-20 degrees above average
ABQnews Seeker
Rain chances for state expected to ... Rain chances for state expected to be slim until early next week
8
Five killed in June balloon accident died of blunt ...
ABQnews Seeker
A toxicology report on late pilot ... A toxicology report on late pilot Nick Meleski found he had marijuana and cocaine in his sy
9
1 killed in fight south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a fight in an alley near the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren ...