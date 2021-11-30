Elk poached at Bandelier National Monument

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Park rangers are seeking the public’s help finding those responsible for illegally killing an elk in Bandelier National Monument before 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

“We certainly have some information that we are following up on right now,” said Dennis Milligan, chief ranger for law enforcement and emergency services, when asked about a suspect or vehicle description.

The elk was discovered near Forest Road 289, almost a mile from the intersection with N.M. 4.

“We have a good idea” how the animal was killed, Milligan said, “but we are not prepared to release that information.”

U.S. Park Rangers are also seeking information to find those responsible for the illegal killing of a mule deer. The remains were dumped on Los Alamos National Lab property near Gate 3, also known as the Knife Edge Trailhead. They were found Sunday morning, but the animal was “likely killed some time the previous night,” the Park Service said in a news release.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Bandelier Crime Tip Line at 505-709-0077. Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $3,500 is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the responsible.

“We are certainly willing to pay for good information that leads to a conviction,” Milligan said in a phone interview Monday.

The penalty for killing an elk on a national park is a fine of up to $5,000 and six months in jail, as well as restitution for the value of the animal and possible forfeiture of the equipment used in the killing, Milligan said.