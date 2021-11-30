 Man accused of using relief funds on Lamborghini gets prison - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of using relief funds on Lamborghini gets prison

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs, federal prosecutors said.

Lee Price III, 30, was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

“Mr. Price hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money,” Price’s lawyer Tom Berg said in an email to news outlets. “He has the balance of the 110-month sentence to reflect, repent and rebuild his misspent life.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

According to prosecutors, Price also used the money to buy an $85,000 pickup truck and to pay off a loan on a residential property.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe's totals to ...
2
Sheriff: Hunter accidentally kills his 11-year-old daughter
Around the Region
A hunter accidentally shot and killed ... A hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown, investigators said Monday. In a statement, ...
3
Tucson officer investigated in pinning women to ground case
Around the Region
An off-duty Tucson police officer who ... An off-duty Tucson police officer who was seen on video pinning a woman and her grown daughter to the ground in a restaurant parking ...
4
Arizona reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Around the Region
Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 ... Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. It's the first time this month the daily new-case count has ...
5
New Kingman fire chief has worked decades in fire ...
Around the Region
A man with more than three ... A man with more than three decades of experience in fire agencies has been appointed to oversee the Kingman Fire Department. Jack Yeager starts ...
6
5 young people wounded near party in suburban Denver
Around the Region
Police are investigating whether a shooting ... Police are investigating whether a shooting that wounded five young people in suburban Denver was connected to a party nearby. Five males between the ...
7
Automatic recounts scheduled for close races
ABQnews Seeker
School board, council contests, ballot question ... School board, council contests, ballot question qualify for new tallies
8
Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022
Around the Region
Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for ... Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate. The Academy ...
9
Invasive weed is choking parts of a Central Texas ...
Around the Region
An invasive underwater weed is spreading ... An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is ...