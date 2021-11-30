Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set in 1949

PHOENIX — Phoenix is on track to finish a warmer than usual month of November, the National Weather Service said.

If temperatures hit at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) Tuesday, meteorologist said Phoenix will have had 25 days at 80 degrees or higher. That would break the record set in November 1949 of 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures.

The warm weather in Phoenix will extend into at least early December with a high of 82 F (28 C) predicted on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday, weather service officials said.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year and that brings drier and warmer winter weather.