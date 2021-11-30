 Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set in 1949 - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set in 1949

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix is on track to finish a warmer than usual month of November, the National Weather Service said.

If temperatures hit at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) Tuesday, meteorologist said Phoenix will have had 25 days at 80 degrees or higher. That would break the record set in November 1949 of 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures.

The warm weather in Phoenix will extend into at least early December with a high of 82 F (28 C) predicted on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday, weather service officials said.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year and that brings drier and warmer winter weather.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe's totals to ...
2
Sheriff: Hunter accidentally kills his 11-year-old daughter
Around the Region
A hunter accidentally shot and killed ... A hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown, investigators said Monday. In a statement, ...
3
Tucson officer investigated in pinning women to ground case
Around the Region
An off-duty Tucson police officer who ... An off-duty Tucson police officer who was seen on video pinning a woman and her grown daughter to the ground in a restaurant parking ...
4
Arizona reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Around the Region
Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 ... Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. It's the first time this month the daily new-case count has ...
5
New Kingman fire chief has worked decades in fire ...
Around the Region
A man with more than three ... A man with more than three decades of experience in fire agencies has been appointed to oversee the Kingman Fire Department. Jack Yeager starts ...
6
5 young people wounded near party in suburban Denver
Around the Region
Police are investigating whether a shooting ... Police are investigating whether a shooting that wounded five young people in suburban Denver was connected to a party nearby. Five males between the ...
7
Automatic recounts scheduled for close races
ABQnews Seeker
School board, council contests, ballot question ... School board, council contests, ballot question qualify for new tallies
8
Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022
Around the Region
Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for ... Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate. The Academy ...
9
Invasive weed is choking parts of a Central Texas ...
Around the Region
An invasive underwater weed is spreading ... An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is ...