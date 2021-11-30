 Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus - Albuquerque Journal

Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

By Associated Press

MUNICH — Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates.

Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending games even if there isn’t an agreement to do it nationwide, ahead of talks later Tuesday between Germany’s states, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz.

“It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Söder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2. “If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.”

Söder didn’t give a timetable for his plan. Bayern’s next home game is against Barcelona on Dec. 8, with a Bundesliga home game against Mainz three days later. The measure would also affect the other top-division men’s soccer clubs in Bavaria, Augsburg and Greuther Fürth, and numerous teams in various sports.

Bayern was allowed a full house of 75,000 spectators in October but rising infection rates led to a cut to 25% capacity in Bavaria last week. Fans in the state are required to show a negative test for the coronavirus as well as either proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from the virus.

The Champions League game in Germany next week between Leipzig and Manchester City is already being played without spectators after the state of Saxony became the first to block fans this month. Saxony has the country’s highest recent infection rates.

Nationwide measures are also a possibility. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, expressed dismay on Monday that 50,000 fans were allowed for Cologne’s Bundesliga game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo/Aggie basketball rivalry returns after 2 years
ABQnews Seeker
After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's ... After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's basketball rivalry is back Tuesday night in Las Cruces.
2
Boys Basketball Preview: Time to tip things off
Boys' Basketball
Any list of the upper tier ... Any list of the upper tier in Class 5A boys basketball this season would, naturally, include a good number of teams from the metro ...
3
UNM women to show what they've learned
ABQnews Seeker
Mike Bradbury is willing to count ... Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team's latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition: His team had to actually ...
4
New Mexico State introduces Jerry Kill as head football ...
College
Jerry Kill woke up in Las ... Jerry Kill woke up in Las Cruces Monday morning and got out of bed, less than a day after New Mexico State's newest head ...
5
Quartet from UNM football opts to enter transfer portal
College
The offensive line for the University ... The offensive line for the University of New Mexico football team struggled during the 2021 season, resulting in an area of concern for the ...
6
New Mexico State to hire Jerry Kill as football ...
College
Jerry Kill will be introduced as ... Jerry Kill will be introduced as early as Monday afternoon as the next New Mexico State head football coach. Multiple sources confirmed to the ...
7
Lobos must toughen up mentally for rivalry with Aggies
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have work to ... The UNM Lobos have work to do before being ready for a tough road environment like they'll see Tuesday against the NMSU Aggies.
8
Yodice: Saying goodbye to a very memorable November
High School
We officially transition from fall to ... We officially transition from fall to winter this week on the high school sports calendar, but before we do that, a bon voyage to ...
9
UNM women strong in first half, but fall to ...
College
Texas Tech simply had more options ... Texas Tech simply had more options than the University of New Mexico women's basketball team on Sunday. The Lady Raiders lit things up from ...
10
No doubt this time around; Cleveland takes title
Featured Sports
RIO RANCHO - Cleveland was the ... RIO RANCHO - Cleveland was the fast starter this time. And also a perfect finisher. No. 1 Cleve ...